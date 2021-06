Finally, live music is back! What better way to celebrate it than with Corey MF Taylor and the Cherry Bombs. Just days before the whole state of Illinois hits Phase 5 and everything finally reopens, there was already a sense of normalcy returning. Every day seems to bring the announcement of another tour and Joliet was honored with not just one, but three sold-out nights of Corey Taylor. We were there to capture the first night at The Forge and it was everything we needed and have longed for over the last 15 months – rock, live music, passionate performances, and a room full of people!