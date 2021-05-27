Jason Beghe Claims That Chicago PD Season Finale Will Be Filled With Excitement

Voight (Jason Beghe), similarly as the surveillance unit, were gone facing with their most conspicuous nightmare in the season eight finale of NBC’s Chicago PD when one of their own is gone and in the hold of a wanted individual. This season, Voight has been acting as well as could be expected, endeavoring to keep his gathering regularly on a legitimate method of living, yet that was all until Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was thrown in the most dangerous situation conceivable. Burgess’ kidnapper had no intention of permitting her to survive, yet predetermination intervenes when the true criminal leader shows up and shoots both of them. Discussing the season finale, Beghe has some huge remarks about the episode.