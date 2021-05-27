Cancel
Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont Tribune
 21 days ago

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

