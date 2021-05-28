Perspective: My Sunday Surprise

Growing up in a large family certainly had its benefits. As we prepared to write this story about our dad, we all agreed, family was and is very important to him. Our family had a total of 10 siblings, three girls and seven boys, not to mention the many farm animals, pets and neighbor kids who enjoyed hanging out at our house. Life in the country was all we knew. Early morning feedings, late night kick-the-can games, baseball in the pasture, picking walnuts and helping deliver piglets, we got to stay home from school for that event. The older siblings were very involved with 4H, county fairs and showing their animals for competition.