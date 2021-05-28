Cancel
Perspective: My Sunday Surprise

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI rolled out of bed and shuffled into my Sunday routine. With my cup of coffee I nested into my sofa spot and grabbed the TV remote to check out Sunday morning news talk. But then I hear my wife in her home office, working the phone. But why on Sunday?

Animalsnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Birdsong

I woke up at 4 a.m. and went to my screened-in porch to read, but I gave up a few minutes later. The birdsong was so loud, I couldn't focus on my novel. As the book rested on my lap, I listened. Individual voices emerged from the din, and little by little, I could follow the conversations that were going on. A bird sang and then waited until another answered. The call and response of nature's polyphony was taking shape around me.
Public Healthnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Pandemic Knitting

I can say with certainty that pandemic knitting is not for the faint-hearted. It all started with an email from my local yarn shop with alluring pictures of new projects. I was seduced. I called up the shop and arranged to pick up the new project. And I have a confession: I am by no means a talented knitter; I am merely persistent.
lincolnjournalonline.com

A Different Perspective

We are all familiar with the old saying, “You can’t see the forest for the trees.” It is quite true that we often become so concerned with the details and daily functions of living that we may lose our perspective. Why not take a little time each day or each week to sort things out in your own life and […]
Family Relationshipsnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Dads, We Salute You

Well, another Father’s Day is upon us. While it won’t get the commercial hype Mother’s Day receives, it’s still an important day of remembrance. Mother’s Day isn’t complete without taking the mothers in your life out to eat. Somehow on Father’s Day, dads end up grilling for the entire family; talk about inequality! I’m preparing to see what combination of socks, t-shirts, and underwear I receive this year. I asked for an all-expense paid trip to Tampa Bay on October 24th for the Chicago Bears versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but I’m not holding my breath on that one.
Benton County, INNewsbug.info

New Perspective on Living

A few years ago Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences administration provided Extension Educators with the book “The Blue Zones” by Dan Buettner. We were encouraged to read the book and learn some new perspectives on aging. Blue Zones have been identified on the map as geographical areas of the world where the population is known for their longevity. People living in the Blue Zones reach age 100 at 10 times the average rate. The book shares the prescription to living longer. In the book centenarians share their stories about diet, lifestyle, and recipe for a long life. The researchers identified longevity hotspots: Ikaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California; Sardina, Italy; Okinawa, Japan; and Nicoya, Costa Rica.
Chicago, ILillinois.edu

Perspective On Fatherhood In 2021

With Father's Day right around the corner, The 21st was joined by two Illinois fathers to discuss their unique experiences and perspectives about fatherhood, and what fatherhood means to them. Guests:. Adam Ballard, State Director at AARP Illinois and father living with a disability. Jordan Alvarez, lives in Chicago, Illinois....
Lifestylenorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Gravity

To get to Gravity Hill, one of the world's mystery spots, you must traverse Judgment Street, which runs parallel to a street called Mercy and crosses another called Truth. The way to Gravity Hill, in other words, is not a trifling journey. When you pass Mineral Street, you're in the...
Calabasas, CAtheacorn.com

Teen puts past year into perspective

I vividly remember the newspaper clipping taped to the wall of my biology classroom: “Novel COVID-19 virus explodes across China.”. I dismissed the excerpt, considering the issue too far away and too bizarre to have any real impact on my life. Within a week, my high school shut down. Almost...
Kidsagupdate.com

Fishing with kids is good for perspective

“I got one,” my 7-year-old granddaughter announced a couple Sundays ago while fishing with her dad, her two cousins and me. My granddaughter’s stubby fishing rod bent double but the line held as she slowly maneuvered a catfish almost as long as her rod toward the dock. Her 9-year-old first-cousin carefully swept the fish into her outstretched net and lifted it onto the dock.
ReligionCourier-Times

Faith Perspective:“Christ and the Family”

It happens every day: Two people fall in love, they’re engaged, they enjoy showers and gifts, they’re married and raise a family, then, due to situations and circumstances, it hits – divorce! How can this be prevented? What then, is the answer to today’s family?. The psalmist said, “Except the...
Oregon, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Kids Need The Truth

I am speaking as an expert on this one: kids can handle uncomfortable truths in U.S. history. And by their exposure to those uncomfortable truths, kids are much more likely to be more open-minded, more empathetic, more skeptical, and much more likely to be a better and more engaged citizen. I’ve seen those transformations over and over again in the thousands of kids I’ve worked with over the last 30 years.
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Faith in God

I wish I could figure out how God works, don’t you? That would make things so much simpler. Many of us wish we knew exactly what steps we need to take — what to do, or not do, that would yield the results we want. The truth is if we could answer that question, we would put to rest the entire spiritual enterprise since the dawn of humankind.
Musicparkinsonsnewstoday.com

My Dad Shares His Perspective on My Parkinson’s Journey, Part 2

Last in a series. Read part one. I am so honored to have my dad, Craig Barbian, join me again today to continue our discussion from last week about my journey with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Excerpts follow. SF: What is the biggest challenge of having a child with a chronic...
Politicsnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Most Hallowed Ground

By the time you hear or read this essay, I will be on my way home from Arlington National Cemetery, where two family members will be interred one full year after their passing. Yes, the COVID pandemic had a profound effect on everything in our society, including funerals. As a...
Books & Literaturemariashriver.com

My Sunday Paper ‘To Be’ List

I want “to be” someone who never forgets to show gratitude. I want “to be” unafraid to acknowledge what I don’t know and to admit when I’m wrong. I want “to be” a respectful caretaker of traditions that are passed on to me. I want “to be” a *lot* better...
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Broke into a Bar

Today's joke is about a man who visited a bar he regularly drank at. However, this time, he was broke but thought he would push his luck. One day, a man who was a habitue of a bar rushed through the doors and requested them to give him three shots as fast as possible. He seemed to be out of breath and was very distraught.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Song of Solomon Cant.5:6-8; quote by Henri Nouwen

I opened to my beloved; but my beloved had withdrawn himself, and was gone: my soul failed when he spake: I sought him, but I could not find him; I called him, but he gave me no answer. The watchmen that went about the city found me, they smote me, they wounded me; the keepers of the walls took away my veil from me. I charge you, O daughters of Jerusalem, if ye find my beloved, that ye tell him, that I am sick of love.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

Matthew 14:22-33 I. Jesus Sends the Crowd Away (Matthew 14:22-23) After the dramatic feeding of the 5,000, which authenticates Jesus’ authoritative power to heal and supply the needs of the crowds, Jesus now reveals Himself as the true Son of God, who has authoritative power over the elements of nature and so deserves the worship that is due to God alone.
Placer County, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

A family's perspective on their amazing father

Growing up in a large family certainly had its benefits. As we prepared to write this story about our dad, we all agreed, family was and is very important to him. Our family had a total of 10 siblings, three girls and seven boys, not to mention the many farm animals, pets and neighbor kids who enjoyed hanging out at our house. Life in the country was all we knew. Early morning feedings, late night kick-the-can games, baseball in the pasture, picking walnuts and helping deliver piglets, we got to stay home from school for that event. The older siblings were very involved with 4H, county fairs and showing their animals for competition.