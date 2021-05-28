Off And On Again

NCSoft has launched Aion Classic, a return old old school Atreia for old hands ready to conquer this MMORPG once more. Available now, on NA servers, Aion Classic is the return of Elyoss and Asmodian to the beginning of this adventure and something of a rekindling of old quarrels. Much like Blizzard’s World of Warcraft Classic, this is a relaunch of NCSoft’s long standing MMORPG which originally launched in 2009. While the title might not have the same breathtaking graphical impact, players will till get some high fantasy lore and some unique flying combat systems.