Strike Daz Cans

Tom has 17 years of experience as a commercial locksmith and over 20 years in door hardware distribution. To understand the electric strike, one first must understand the term “strike.” In the context of door hardware, “strike” means a metal plate or assembly that is installed into or onto a door frame on the lock side to receive a latch or bolt and hold it secure. When locking a pair of doors with a single-point lock, the strike is installed on the inactive leaf, that is, the door that is locked in place with flush bolts. When locking a pair of doors with vertical rod exit devices, the strikes are installed into or onto the header and threshold, or sometimes just the header.