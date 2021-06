While we wait for the Tesla Cybertruck to arrive on the scene, the Ford's F-150 Lightning is already here offering buyers the chance to have a practical environmentally-friendly workhorse. Loaded with great features that show Ford knows its customers and their needs, the F-150 Lightning is exactly what it ought to be - a proper pickup that just so happens to have electric propulsion and a few added features. It seems like a home-run next to the as yet unavailable Cybertruck, but with Tesla reportedly boasting double the range, among other advantages, the competition between the two is fierce. According to a new poll, consumer demand between the two is neck-and-neck.