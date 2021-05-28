Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Is All Right Inside, Impressive Outside

By Daniel Patrascu
Auto Evolution
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are tons and tons of impressive Mustangs out there, and the ones of the olden days will probably forever have a big say on the collector market. However, few of them are as coveted as the Boss 429. With just a small number of them ever made (1,359) over...

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Ford Racing#Auction House#Mustangs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsTire Business

Factory Fixes: Antifreeze leak in Ford Mustangs

Some 2011-14 Ford Mustangs with 3.7-liter engines may leak antifreeze and eventually overheat after engine startup. The carmaker attributes the condition to air infiltrating the cooling system. Installing a revised water pump, seal and thermostat housing-to-coolant reservoir hose should eliminate further trouble. The new part numbers for the swap are...
CarsAutoGuide.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: EV Power to the People

CAN fuel economy (Le/100KM): 2.4/2.8/2.6. Range: 270 miles (435 km) Starting Price (USD): $43,995 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $62,160 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $52,395 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $74,045 (inc. dest.) Our new friend wasn’t ranting about the lack of V8, or the tenuous design links between...
Carsdrivetribe.com

Ford's latest Mustang GT500 is the definition of Clarkson's "POWEEEER"

Ford's latest version of the Mustang GT500 is quite possibly the greatest muscle car you can currently buy. It is lairy, powerful, good-looking, and comes in a very bright acid green which lights up British roads more than the flash of a speed camera at midnight on the M40. Carfection's...
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

Pre-Owned 2004 Ford Mustang V6 RWD 2D Coupe

UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs... Odometer is 18247 miles below market average!
CarsRoad & Track

Ford Is Producing More Electric Mustangs Than Gas Ones

Consider your gas-powered 2021 Mustang a limited edition. According to Ford data reported by Automotive News, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E is already surpassing its conventionally powered sibling. Ford has produced 27,816 so far in 2021, more than the 26,089 standard Mustangs that have rolled off the line. Don't chalk it...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1966 Ford Mustang GT Once Owned By Henry Ford II Headed To Auction

Next month, bidders at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas event will have the chance to buy an important piece of FoMoCo history from the Ford v Ferrari era. A 1966 Ford Mustang GT convertible that was built for Henry Ford II’s personal use while attending the 24 Hours of Le Mans race of the same year, and was reportedly driven around the circuit by “The Deuce” himself at the opening ceremonies, heads to auction. It goes without saying that Ford enthusiasts will remember 1966 as a pivotal year for The Blue Oval at Le Mans, when the GT40 finally achieved victory over European rivals.
Carsgta5-mods.com

Fast & Furious 9 The Fast Saga Ford Mustang Paintjob 1.0

Hello, this is my second mod and I made it for my F9 - Trailer 4 (you can watch it here: https://youtu.be/deVQU0T3q1I) and I decided to share it with you guys, hope you like it. It's Jakob's Mustang livery in the Fast & Furious 9 (The Fast Saga) It made...
Businesschestertownspy.org

Mid-Shore Commerce: Ford Risks Their Brand on New Mustang and Wins this Time

In the annals of American business, nothing is more dangerous than fooling around with a company’s hard-earned brand. And over the past fifty years, there are ample examples of boardroom decisions leading to disastrous results along those lines. From Coca-Cola’s “New Coke” to Cadillac’s subcompact Cimarron, the history of marketing...
Carsnordot.app

The Mustang gets more muscle: Ford is bringing back the Mach 1

Ford is returning to the roots of the Mustang: While the cult car is only just started hitting the charging stations as the Mach-E, the US manufacturer is now also bringing the Mach 1 sports car back to life. First introduced in 1969, the Mach 1 is now once again...
Carsteslarati.com

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is being manufactured more than its gas-powered sibling

New production data from Ford reveals that the legacy automaker is manufacturing more units of the all-electric Mach E than the traditional, gas-powered Mustang. In an attempt to enter the all-electric car market, Ford announced that it would electrify its legendary Mustang in November 2019. Less than two years later, Ford is building more units of the Mach-E than of its gas-powered sibling, the Mustang, in a stunning turn of events. For years, Ford has dragged its feet to transition to electrification. However, the introduction of Jim Farley as Ford’s CEO late last year definitely changed something in the air. Farley’s initiatives have brought Ford from unknown in EVs to one of the industry’s biggest manufacturers with plenty of plans to grow its electric lineup.
WorldPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Offers Free Servicing To Unhappy Mustang Mach 1 Buyers In Australia

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is meant to give its owners a happy and pleasurable experience behind the wheel of the performance option for the best-selling sports car. But it seems like Mustang Mach 1 owners from Australia aren't too happy with their Mach 1 because of some advertised features from the brochure that didn't come with the actual car.
CarsJalopnik

The Ford Mustang SVO Had A Hilarious But Possibly Illegal Speedometer

This is a story of two powerful forces in conflict. The first force was the 1984 to 1986 Ford Mustang SVO, a limited-volume, high-tech, Fox-body high-performance Mustang variant. The other force was the National Maximum Speed Law, part of the 1974 National Highway Energy Conservation Act that mandated the infamous 55 mph speed limit and, relevant to us right now, a maximum indicated speedometer speed of 85 mph. When these two powerful entities clashed, the result was one of the only speedometers to have what’s basically an inside joke. The problem is that it may have been technically illegal.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Production Exceeds Mustang Output

It's happening sooner than expected and chances are this is permanent. Ford recently posted its monthly production and sales figures and a closer examination of the data reveals something extremely interesting. Through April of this year, total Ford Mustang coupe and convertible production reached 26,089 units, all built at the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Kona Blue Ford Mustang

Clean CARFAX. Kona Blue 2019 Ford Mustang GT RWD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Beauty & FashionAutoGuide.com

The Best Ford Mustang Apparel and Gifts

The venerable Mustang has been a key part of the car scene since it first arrived to great fanfare and acclaim all the way back in 1964. With that type of history, there’s no shortage of Mustang apparel and accessories designed to appeal to fans of the iconic American muscle car. That said, since ardent enthusiasts can sniff out low-cost fakery from a quarter-mile away, the items on this list have all been officially-licensed by Ford. In other words, there are no slightly misspelled model names or not-quite-right headlight patterns here.
Carsconceptcarz.com

1985 Ford Mustang Probe GTP

The Ford Mustang Probe was designed to compete on the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) GTP circuit and was equipped with a 2.1-liter four-cylinder Cosworth BDA straight engine with a turbocharger producing approximately 600 horsepower. Along with racing, it was a high-speed testbed where new ideas in electronic engine management, aerodynamics, carbon-fiber composites, and turbocharging could be explored and tested.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Express Buy Will Expand Online Car Buying Beyond Mustang Mach-E

Ford has begun to slowly migrate the car buying experience to an online format in recent months, launching Ford Blue Advantage – a new online marketplace for certified used Ford vehicles – and Ford Digital Store in Mexico, which enables customers to purchase a new vehicle 100 percent online, save for the process of actually picking up the vehicle from the dealership. Ford Express Buy was also introduced recently, but shoppers can only use it to buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E at the moment. However, as Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of the Americas and International Markets Group told Automotive News in a recent interview, it will eventually expand to other models.