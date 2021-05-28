1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Is All Right Inside, Impressive Outside

New production data from Ford reveals that the legacy automaker is manufacturing more units of the all-electric Mach E than the traditional, gas-powered Mustang. In an attempt to enter the all-electric car market, Ford announced that it would electrify its legendary Mustang in November 2019. Less than two years later, Ford is building more units of the Mach-E than of its gas-powered sibling, the Mustang, in a stunning turn of events. For years, Ford has dragged its feet to transition to electrification. However, the introduction of Jim Farley as Ford’s CEO late last year definitely changed something in the air. Farley’s initiatives have brought Ford from unknown in EVs to one of the industry’s biggest manufacturers with plenty of plans to grow its electric lineup.