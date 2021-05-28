Cancel
Lehigh Acres, FL

Drunk dad ditches kids after crashing SUV in Lehigh Acres canal

By Erin O'Brien
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A drunk driver who crashed into a Lehigh Acres canal with his kids in the car early Friday morning was arrested, officials said.

Kern Campbell, 31, allegedly got into a domestic dispute shortly before the crash, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said. He is accused of taking his three kids, ages 6, 5, and 2, and crashing his SUV into a canal near Sunshine Boulevard North and Nancy Drive.

After the crash, Campbell pulled his kids out of the car, helped them to safety, and then ran away, leaving the young kids alone on the side of the road, troopers said. Criminal charges are expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIg3D_0aEOfjgx00

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were at Campbell’s house — about 1.4 miles from the crash site — conducting an investigation for the domestic incident when he showed up after the crash, troopers said.

He provided a breath test to deputies, which registered just below the legal limit, and due to the time of the crash, it’s suspected that Campbell was drunk, troopers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FrTm_0aEOfjgx00

A witness saw the kids alone and crying on the side of the road and called 911.

Lehigh Acres Fire crews said one child suffered a minor injury in the crash, but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Campbell was arrested and faces three counts of DUI, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, three counts of child neglect and three counts for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is also facing charges for battery and resisting an officer without violence.

