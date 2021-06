After impeaching President Donald Trump for the so-called insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, House Democrats want to, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi put it, "establish a bipartisan agreement for a 9/11-style commission to report on the facts and the causes of the attack." Before the Senate vote to establish this commission, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "The American people will see where every member stands: on the side of truth or on the side of Donald Trump's big lie."