USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 mark, US inflation data awaited

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since April 9. The overnight surge in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Bulls turn cautious and eye the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for...

www.fxstreet.com
Businessdnyuz.com

Data Confirm US Inflation Spike But Are Unlikely To Rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn’t enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
thebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
Businesskitco.com

PCE Inflation gauge rising to 2008 levels takes gold higher

The data that the Federal Reserve prefers to use to measure inflation is the PCE. The PCE or Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index measures the prices paid by individuals for the domestic purchase of goods and services, excluding the price of food and energy. This is the number the Federal Reserve uses to measure current inflation rates. The Fed has for years (pre-pandemic) used 2% percent as their inflation target. During the pandemic, they have altered their mandate to let inflation run hot or above 2% and instead focusing on boosting employment in the United States. However, the current PCE index is roughly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears

GBP/USD at risk of further US dollar strength. IG client sentiment shows a mixed bias. Sterling traders lightened their positions yesterday in the wake of the Bank of England meeting with hawks left disappointed that the central bank continued to look through current inflationary pressures. Going into the meeting, Sterling traders were long and these positions were soon washed out although the effect on most GBP pairs was minimal. The central bank did note that price pressures were rising and that inflation was expected to exceed 3% ‘for a temporary period’, while bank staff revised up their UK Q2 GDP forecast by 1.5% since the May Report. All told, marginally hawkish but not enough to keep Sterling at its recent levels.
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
Businesseconomies.com

USD/JPY backs off year high

USD/JPY tilted lower in Asian trade off March 2020 highs while on track for the third weekly profit in a row, following earlier data from Japan and ahead of US data later today. As of 06:50 GMT, USD/JPY fell 0.04% to 110.83, with an intraday low at 110.81. From Japan,...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: The hunt for 1.2000

EUR/USD moves higher, although still trades below 1.20. The 200-day SMA around 1.1995 emerges as the next hurdle. Markets’ focus will be on key releases in the US calendar. EUR/USD extends the side-lined theme so far this week, always above the key 1.1900 yardstick albeit capped by the 1.1970/80 band for the time being.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs, drops below 1.1950 as US yields soar

US yields move higher near the end of the week, helping the dollar. EUR/USD’s rebound limited by 1.1970, losses momentum. The EUR/USD pulled back sharply during the American session after hitting weekly highs at 1.1976. Higher US yields gave the dollar a boost, and the pair retreated to 1.1936. US...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Investors Await Further Inflation Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia but remained near multi-month highs as weary investors await further inflation data to close the week. The pound, meanwhile, nursed a modest loss after the Bank of England (BOE) shied away from hiking interest rates in its latest policy decision.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound

The Bank of England hit the pound with an unexpected dovish statement. As widely anticipated, the BOE left rates and easing programs on hold. GBP/USD could accelerate its slump on another slide below 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3889 despite limited demand for the greenback, as the pound was...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Correction Could Be Limited Below 110.00

USD/JPY extended its increase above the 111.00 resistance level. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 110.00 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD must settle above 1.1950 for a decent recovery, GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.4000. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021, similar to the market...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/MXN forecast revised lower after Banxico hike – Rabobank

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico unexpectedly rose the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%; it was the first hike since 2018. As a consequence, analysts at Rabobank have shifted their USD/MXN point forecast from 20.5 in one month to 20, with the risk skewed to the downside. They still expect the broader range 19.5 - 21.0 to hold, but they have shifted to a narrower trading range forecast to 19.5-20.25.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs above 0.7600 on renewed USD weakness

AUD/USD rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 91.50 in the early American session. Annual Core PCE Price Index in US rose to 3.4% in May. The AUD/USD pair regained its traction in the early American session on Friday...