Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'like to match'

By Celebretainment
laconiadailysun.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox like to "match" their nails. The 'I Think I'm OKAY' star and his 35-year-old actress girlfriend have been rocking bold nails this awards season, with the former opting for extremely-long claws for Thursday night 's (27.05.21) iHeartRadio Music Awards. And the pair's nail artist,...

www.laconiadailysun.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#La#Mgk#Un#Unlisted Brand Lab#Polishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHelloGiggles

Megan Fox Looked Like a Barbie at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Internet Loves It

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been making statements left and right this awards season. They wore matching black outfits (which included Kelly's tongue) to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last weekend, and last night, Fox and Kelly were Barbie and Ken at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Per usual, they gave the internet a lot to gossip about this morning.
Beauty & Fashionmelodyinter.com

Megan Fox Wore an Oversize Button-Down as a Dress and Pulled It Off Perfectly

If you still think button-down shirts are only for the office, allow Megan Fox to change your mind once and for all. She chose a long Versace shirt with a baggy fit and wore it as a dress. Who needs pants anyway? She styled it to perfection with a boldly striped cardigan, also by Versace, which she buttoned all the way up to give her waist some definition.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Megan Fox Returns to Horror in TILL DEATH

Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.
Movieskfrxfm.com

How did MGK and Megan Fox meet?

Megan Fox & MGK’s new movie is coming soon Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hot and steamy since they got together. They met on a set of a movie that is coming out soon. The trailer for ‘Midnight in The Switchgrass’ was released and features Megan Fox and MGK has enemies in this hot new thriller. Megan Fox is playing an FBI agent alongside Bruce Willis as they hunt for a serial killer. The director in a recent interview explained why Megan Fox was his first choice to star in this movie. He said, “She’s been doing this at a very high level for a long time,” he said, adding, “I went to Megan first, and I was shocked that she said yes.” Megan Fox gushed over her boyfriend’s role in the film saying, “I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is. He is so charismatic and he is so naturally gifted and he’s so intense.” ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ will be released on July 23rd.
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

Rumors are MGK is trying to lock up Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are taking their relationship to the next level. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been hot and heavy since they met on a movie set. Sources say that MGK is looking to propose to Megan Fox soon as she will be attending his next tour with him. The source revealed, “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.” Which couple do you think will tie the knot first? Jennifer and Ben? Or MGK and Megan Fox?
Los Angeles, CAstateofpress.com

Megan Fox Wears Open Blazer and No Shirt Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have emerged as one of 2021’s best dressed couples, but on Friday, Fox had her own big fashion moment. The actress was photographed wearing an open blazer, no shirt—just a completely see-through net top, jeans, and sandals while leaving a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Megan Fox Stuns In Black Blazer With Barely There Chain Top Underneath After Date Night With MGK

Megan Fox has stepped out in nothing but a mesh shirt adorned with diamonds, and a black blazer which she paired with jeans and towering pumps. Megan Fox looked incredible while leaving a photo shoot on June 11 in a daring mesh top. The 35-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a barely there diamond mesh shirt, along with a black blazer, cuffed grey jeans, and pair of black and white towering pumps. She styled her raven tresses in sleek, loose waves and rocked a dramatic, smoky eye makeup look. It came one day after she and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, stepped out at the Chrome Hearts event in Hollywood.
Louisiana Statehotnewhiphop.com

The Inseparable Duo, Megan Fox & MGK, Pulled Over In LA

Rockstar Machine Gun Kelly made the mistake of leaving his helmet home during a Wednesday morning motorcycle ride with lover Megan Fox today. The couple was pulled over in their LA neighborhood and were said to have been "friendly and cooperative with the officer," though Fox did have her helmet on. It seems Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was not only without his helmet but was not authorized to drive the motorcycle, as he was ticketed for not having his helmet and "not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license."
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Megan Fox is terrorized in the new “TILL DEATH” trailer

See the JENNIFER’S BODY star struggle to survive this snowbound horror-thriller. Screen Media has unveiled the trailer for TILL DEATH, coming to theaters and VOD July 2. Directed by S.K. Dale and scripted by Jason Carvey, it stars Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken (Syfy’s NIGHTFLYERS), Aml Ameen (PARALLEL) and Jack Roth. The synopsis: “Emma [Fox] is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.”
Celebritiesatchisonglobenow.com

Brian Austin Green's 'moral outlook' changed after Megan Fox split

Brian Austin Green's "moral outlook" has changed since he split from Megan Fox. The 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor - who has Kassius, 19, with former partner Vanessa Marcil and Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and four-year-old Journey with the 'Transformers' actress - admitted the last 18 months have had a huge impact on him and he's determined his kids will grow up knowing how to help others and do what's right and responsible.
MoviesEW.com

Megan Fox is having the anniversary from hell in trailer for Till Death

In the horror-thriller Till Death, Megan Fox plays a woman named Emma, who finds herself handcuffed to the corpse of her husband Mark (Eoin Macken) in a remote, snowy locale. "It's this woman who feels trapped [in] this lifeless marriage and now she finds herself trapped to her lifeless husband," says first-time director S.K. Dale.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Megan Fox Wows in Crystal Sheer Top & Blazer Look With Matching Crystal Sandals

Megan Fox looked cool and collected in a business-meets-streetwear look in Los Angeles today. The “Transformers” star paired her standout crystal-embellished sandals by Alexandre Birman with a black blazer and baggy gray jeans by TRE by Natalie Ratabesi. However, her look’s greatest statement was a transparent V-neck blouse covered with crystals, giving Fox a “topless” illusion. The styling trend has taken off in recent months, with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski layering bustiers and bras under blazers. Fox herself is no stranger to the look, having worn a red Alex Perry bra and suit earlier this year while on a date night with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.
MusicETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Addison Rae Hang Out at Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly's Concert

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker held a surprise rooftop concert in Venice Beach on Saturday -- and they brought along quite an entourage. MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox and Barker's girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian were both in attendance, as well as Kardashian's good friend Addison Rae. The women were all smiles on the rooftop while listening to the guys play at the show, which was put on by NoCap.
Moviesmytalk1071.com

Machine Gun Kelly lands lead in Mac Miller-inspired movie

Machine Gun Kelly is set to star as a troubled musician in a drama partly inspired by the life of late rapper Mac Miller. While the film Good News is fictional, it takes its inspiration from the tragic life stories of contemporary artists such as Miller, who died aged 26 of an accidental drug overdose in 2018.