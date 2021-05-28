Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

From fleeing Somalia to shining in Las Vegas, Ramla Ali hopes her struggles inspire a generation

By Declan Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4Itj_0aEOfQs200

For a model who has appeared on the cover of Vogue, it is strange to think there was a time when Ramla Ali’s face did not fit.

She was just one when her family fled Somalia after her brother was killed by a grenade that landed in the family’s garden. There is no official record of her birth and she does not know exactly when it took place.

“We say it is 16 September,” she tells The Independent . “But we’re not exactly sure on it. I guess I’ll be forever 21.”

What she does know is that she was just about to turn 13 when she first laced up a pair of gloves. At first, it was only boxercise but it was not long before she joined an amateur club and eventually had her first bout aged 18.

The first decade of her boxing journey took place completely in secret as her family vehemently disagreed with the idea of her trading in violence.

“My older brother was always a boxing fan,” she says. “He always had boxing on in the background, Mike Tyson fighting and all of that. It would be on but I just wanted to play with my Barbie dolls and stuff like that.

“The first time I really watched it was Amir Khan in the 2004 Athens final, and I thought ‘wow, this is really cool’. I had done a bit of boxercise before then but that day I thought ‘wow, this is beautiful’. The movement was amazing and it was like watching poetry.

“That was when I joined a club but I knew straight away I had to keep it quiet. My dad was talking about how Amir Khan shouldn’t be in the ring, he said he should be protecting his brain and looking after himself. So if you hear your dad talking about a man doing that, how is he going to feel about his daughter doing it?

“In the end, I boxed secretly for 10 years. It was actually quite easy to hide it. With safety from the headguards you don’t really get many facial injuries – the odd black eye if you’re unfortunate.”

In truth, she became a well-schooled and highly decorated amateur with a skillset which kept her out of real trouble. She became the first Muslim woman to win an English title and can also count the GB Championships and ABAs among tournaments where she came out on top.

Strangely, however, she was never given the recognition from the GB set-up which would usually follow such success. It meant she plotted a very different and solitary path with her husband and coach Richard Moore, alongside whom she established the Somali Boxing Federation.

“Usually when you win the ABAs you get an automatic trial for GB but I never got invited up,” explains Ali, who nowadays supplements her boxing work with modelling for brands like Cartier.

“I won the GB Championships, the ABAs, won the English title twice. It was just evident they didn’t want me.

“I’m glad I did it the way I did it now because – A) I didn’t feel wanted and B) I got to travel the world with my husband. Normally you go away and you feel a bit homesick, like when I boxed for England at the European Championships I was only there for 10 days but got really homesick straight away.

“But that never happened because I was travelling around with Richard so that was quite nice – never felt alone because we did it together. I’m glad we did it that way.”

Ali and Moore met in a gym in Peckham in 2016 and were married six months later. As a unit they competed in more than 20 countries during Ali’s extensive amateur career and last year decided to turn over to the paid ranks.

Progress since has been serene with two fights and two wins in her first five months as a pro. On Saturday she fights for the third time, on the undercard of Devin Haney’s Las Vegas showdown with Jorge Linares, in what will be her American debut. It has been some journey.

“Because of the pandemic I knew the only way to continue competing was to turn pro and I’m in a very fortunate position where I can dictate what I do,” says Ali, who beat Eva Hubmayer in October and Bec Connolly in March.

“Overall I feel like the pool of woman is so amazing in America and Latin America – they’re just phenomenal. Fighting on those big stages – MGM Grand or Madison Square Garden – that’s like a dream. Boxing in America is the first step towards that.”

And what of her family? They once staged an intervention in a bid to stop Ali from boxing and warned Moore the couple’s wedding would be cancelled unless she hung up the gloves. None of it worked.

“Oh they love it now,” Ali says. “It’s quite nice. They still don’t understand it all, I just tell them not to worry about it. My mum doesn’t really know what’s going on – she will just say ‘good luck’.

“It’s a big change, it can be overwhelming. It was difficult operating in secret like that and it would have been really hard to do it as a pro. Luckily not a lot of amateur tournaments are televised so them being on board now is a blessing because it would be difficult to do it when it’s all on TV.

“I’ve always said representation is really important; you can’t be what you can’t see. I used to hide it because I never had a reference point of ‘look mum she’s doing it as well’. So if someone is looking up to me and saying that to their mum, it will be a lot easier for them. I hope that’s what comes from my struggles – I hope it makes it easier for a little Ramla somewhere.

“I’m not sure if I appeal to the average boxing fan, I feel like I might appeal more to non boxing fans but I am what I am and I don’t want to change myself.

“I get hate mail and death threats all the time. Just randomly. But I’ve realised you can’t make everyone happy, I am who I am. If people change their minds along the way, amazing, but I’m not going to compromise who I am to make that happen.”

The Independent

The Independent

152K+
Followers
83K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Jorge Linares
Person
Devin Haney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Somalia#Boxing Ring#Combat#Vogue#Muslim#English#American#Bec Connolly#Mgm Grand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Las Vegas, NVredlakenationnews.com

Las Vegas feels tribal presence

Native nations doing business in Las Vegas. That’s soon expected to be the reality. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced plans in May to acquire the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. After closing its deals, San Manuel will become the second tribal nation to do major business in the entertainment capital of the world.
Las Vegas, NVPro Wrestling Insider

THE GREATEST BOXING VENUES IN HISTORY

As any boxing fan knows, a fantastic night of great boxing is about more than what occurs in the ring. The atmosphere and location are also important factors in creating a memorable fight, and we are fortunate to have many iconic boxing theatres in which to see the sport’s biggest players battle head to head.
Public HealthCitizen Tribune

López positive for COVID-19; Kambosos fight moved to August

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lightweight champion Teófimo López is symptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19, and his bout with mandatory challenger George Kambosos has been postponed until Aug. 14. López and Kambosos were scheduled to fight Saturday night at the Miami Marlins' home stadium. The entire card has been pushed...
Miami, FLworldboxingnews.net

Two talented Lou DiBella fighters participate on Triller card on Saturday night

DiBella Entertainment’s stable of world-class talent will be front and center this Saturday, June 19, in Miami, FL, with George Kambosos Jnr and Charles Conwell competing in the main events on Triller and FITE.tv, as part of Triller Fight Club’s epic day of championship boxing from loanDepot Park, Home of the Miami Marlins.
San Antonio, TXourcommunitynow.com

Jermell Charlo faces Brian Castano on July 17 in San Antonio, tickets info

Undisputed super welterweight title is on the line, when unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Jermell Charlo squares off against WBO titleholder Brian Castano at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime .
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Blonde Boxing Bombshell Proves A Big Hit In Mexico

Australia’s Ebanie Bridges continues to go from strength to strength. Women’s boxing’s momentum is a bit of a strange one sometimes, in truth. It seems like sometimes there is big interest in it and then all of a sudden, the interest fades and dies completely. Obviously when the big names...
Las Vegas, NVtoprank.com

Chapter III: Undefeated Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Meets Former Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas For Epic Summer Showdown

LAS VEGAS (June 15, 2021) — Two heavyweight kings are set for a third world title showdown as undefeated WBC world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury puts his title on the line against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder Saturday, July 24 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The resumption of one of the great heavyweight feuds, Fury vs. Wilder III will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
MLBworldboxingnews.net

EXCLUSIVE: Evander Holyfield in Triller offer to replace Teofimo Lopez

Former four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and fellow Mike Tyson-conqueror Kevin McBride, who are already under contract to meet in an exhibition bout on a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view card later this summer, have notified Triller that they are willing to fill in on short notice and take the place of the postponed Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos main event on Saturday night, Holyfield adviser Kris Lawrence told World Boxing News.
UFCfightsports.tv

Oscar De La Hoya Returning To Ring To Box Former UFC champ Vitor Belfort

Oscar De La Hoya is set to return to the boxing ring for the first time in nearly 13 years this summer in an exhibition match against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, according to The Athletic, who first reported the news. The match is set for September 18 and is “likely” to take place in Las Vegas.
CelebritiesStereogum

Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

Back in the ’80s, Ricky Schroder was a child star known for his roles in the TV series Silver Spoons and a number of films. He has continued to work in show business, but nowadays he is better known for stuff like domestic violence arrests, contributing to the bail fund of teenage Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, and arguing with Costco employees about their mask policy. With those credentials in mind, you will not be surprised to learn Schroder also thinks vaccines are bad for you.
Brooklyn, NYnysportsday.com

Nothing “Thrilling”: Teofimo Lopez and COVID

Miami- Unfortunately the Takeover for unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has gone a different route and it’s not something to brag about. This takeover is about COVID and a vaccine that Lopez failed to take which pushed back his first title defense a second time. Lopez, who spent a majority...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Hector Camacho Jr talks exhibition with Julio Cesar Chavez Sr

There’s a logjam of content available to boxing fans on Saturday, with marquee names like Teofimo Lopez, Naoya Inoue, and Jermall Charlo topping cards. There’s another card headlined with some bold-faced names on it, and is going to snag more eyeballs away from Triller, ESPN, and PBC than some would assume. In Mexico, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr will do battle in an exhibition pitting him against Hector Camacho Jr.
TV & VideosWHAS 11

'Bar Rescue' Star Jon Taffer Helps Struggling Las Vegas Restaurant In Emotional 200th Episode (Exclusive)

Jon Taffer to the rescue, once again! Bar Rescue is gearing up for its special 200th episode, and this particular business intervention is shaping up to be an emotional one. The long-running reality series, which is currently in its 8th season, is taking on the challenge of La Casona Bar and Grill in Las Vegas, Nevada. In this exclusive clip from the milestone episode, we meet the owners of the struggling restaurant -- Victor and Claudia, and their daughter, Phoebe.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Spun

Oscar De La Hoya Reportedly Schedules New Fight

Earlier this month, Floyd Mayweather stepped back into the ring for an exhibition fight, continuing a trend in the sport of boxing of past champions re-appearing for single bouts. He might’ve even inspired past opponent Oscar De La Hoya to agree to another fight later this year. That’s right. De...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

BALCO founder now a part of world champ Mario Barrios' team

It can be a lonely road, but becoming a world champion boxer is never a solitary journey. Like others before him, Mario Barrios can credit a number of people for helping him in his rise to the top: his trainer, management team and even his father all have played roles in his success.
Constructioninews.co.uk

UK woman hopes her dream of a career in construction will inspire her son

Ruksaar Altaf, who is from Longbridge, Birmingham, enrolled on the bricklaying course after she lost her job as an office manager because of the pandemic. She hopes she can lay the foundations for a new career and is the only woman in her class taking the 12-week OCN level 2 training with BCTG, a West Midlands-based training organisation.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson-Jeremiah Nakathila, Undercard Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas

Jeremiah Nakathila’s height advantage over Shakur Stevenson was obvious as they stood face-to-face Friday after they made weight. Namibia’s Nakathila stands approximately three inches taller than the 5-foot-7 Stevenson. He also believes he is a bigger puncher than Stevenson and will knock out the former WBO featherweight champion in their 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night.