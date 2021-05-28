Cooler, breezy today

FLOOD WARNING for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County until further notice. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening and will continue rising to a crest of around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. At 7.5 feet, flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. At 8 feet, flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive.