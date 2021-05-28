Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Central Pa. restaurants raising prices, eliminating menu items due to higher food costs

Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As COVID-19 restrictions lift at restaurants across Pennsylvania, diners are dishing out more money for some menu items. Restaurants are grappling with rising food costs just as they’re rebounding from a tumultuous year marked by shutdowns and lost business. Some owners have been forced to make difficult decisions including raising prices and temporarily eliminating some menu items. The higher prices aren’t confined to fancy foods: burgers and wings are getting more expensive at some restaurants.

www.pennlive.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
79K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Swatara Township, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Gas Prices#Food Production#Food Drink#John Gross Company#Sports Bar#Momo#Home Slice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantswopular.com

Chipotle Raises Its Menu Prices

Chipotle raised its menu prices by about 3.5% to 4% to cover the cost of higher wages for employees, the company's Chief Financial Officer John Hartung said Tuesday. Chipotle raises menu prices, citing higher wages for employees. Chipotle raised menu prices by 3.5% to 4% in order to cover its...
RestaurantsWSLS

Chipotle raises menu prices to compensate for increased worker wages

If you see that your burrito is slightly more expensive than you’re used to, don’t be surprised. That’s because Chipotle is combatting staffing issues by increasing the price on menu items. In May, Chipotle announced its employees would receive a pay increase with an average of $15 per hour by...
RestaurantsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chipotle raises prices to cover higher wages

The cost of doing business is being passed on to the customers of Chipotle. The Mexican grill is among businesses like Starbucks and McDonald’s that are raising wages to get new workers and to keep current staffing, NBC News reported. Chipotle announced last month that it would be raising wages...
Restaurantssbynews.com

Restaurants are hiking prices because of labor shortages, higher wages, and rising costs of staple foods. One owner said he was paying 50% more for ribs than normal and double for cooking oil.

Small-restaurant owners have hiked the prices of some menu items, in part because of a severe shortage of workers, Fox Business reported. Restaurants have struggled to attract workers since they reopened, with many people demanding higher wages. Some owners have passed the cost of these wages onto customers, Fox reported.
Lexington, KYtribuneledgernews.com

Higher prices, no menus: How restaurants, bars might be different post-COVID

Jun. 11—As Kentucky lifts COVID capacity restrictions and mask mandates, Lexington restaurants have some things to say to customers:. First: Thank you for keeping them (most of them, anyway) afloat during the pandemic with takeout orders, cocktails to go, sidewalk dining and extra tips to favorite servers. Second: Welcome back,...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Chipotle Offering Higher Wages to Employees, Menu Items Will Cost More

Chipotle, like many restaurants and businesses around the U.S., is struggling to get its restaurants to pre-coronavirus status. Government incentives are keeping potential job seekers home. That's why the chain is raising the hourly wage for its restaurant's employees to $15 this month. But you know what that means, customers will pay more for menu items.
Illinois StatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Expect higher menu prices as Illinois reopens: analysts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The expected jump in menu prices comes down to simple economics: a labor shortage in the restaurant industry, higher wholesale prices on food, and – now that the economy is reopening – increased demand. The Illinois Restaurant Association says to expect the largest menu price jump since...
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Colorado Sees Major Price Hike On Food Items

The state of Colorado has been seeing significant inflation over the past year on all goods like gasoline, building materials, and food items. The price of food has gone up 2.2% in just the past month, reports FOX31. “We haven’t seen those kinds of numbers in over a decade,” said...
RestaurantsCleveland News - Fox 8

Chipotle to raise menu prices after making commitment to pay employees more

(WJW) — Chipotle fans will soon need to pay more to get that beloved burrito fix, the fast-food chain announced today. Following a pay increase announcement last month, touting an average of $15 per hour for employees by the end of June, the company now plans to raise menu prices across the board by 3.5% to 4%.
Restaurantsoilcity.news

Chipotle increases menu prices, blames rising labor costs

The next overstuffed Chipotle burrito might take a bit of extra stuffing from the wallet. The fast-casual restaurant’s executives said on Tuesday that menu prices were going up around 4 percent in order to cover high wages for its employees. The restaurant said last month that it would raise employee...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant menu prices continue to rise as labor costs soar

Consumers going out to restaurants are finding higher prices these days as operators charge more for their menu items in a bid to make up for rising labor costs. Menu prices, or food away from home prices, rose 0.6% between April and May, according to the latest consumer price index data from the U.S. Dept. of Labor.