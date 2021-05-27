New YOGA class beginning on Thursday evenings in the Senior Center at Town Hall 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; all ages welcome!

With her background as an artist/sculptor and garden designer, a graduate of the Landscape Design and History Program of Radcliffe at Harvard University, Karin Stanley will share some of her process and practical ‘how to’ ideas intended to access new and deeper elements that will help you create a meaningful garden within your garden.This Massachusetts Horticultural Society will take place on June 10 at 7 pm at The Gardens at Elm Bank. In her instructional lecture, she draws inspiration from art and poetry, Ancient Ireland, Scotland and other places from her journeys. Learn how to capture a different experience in your garden, whether a new space or a new place. Come away with thought provoking ideas using mindfully selected, plants and shrubs, materials, lighting, sculpture, water, and other embellishments – while sharing the road map she developed on how to gather and create a ‘quiet and meaningful garden room’. Register at www.masshort.org.