New YOGA class beginning on Thursday evenings in the Senior Center at Town Hall 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; all ages welcome!

newhartfordct.gov
 17 days ago

Frances Herman, a certified YOGA instructor, invites you to join her evening YOGA classes to be held in the New Hartford Senior Center from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday evenings, starting May 27. The fee for each class is $10.00 payable by cash or check to New Hartford Recreation. Bring your own mat and join the fun. Attend classes as your schedule permits- no need to register in advance.

www.newhartfordct.gov
