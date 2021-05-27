New YOGA class beginning on Thursday evenings in the Senior Center at Town Hall 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; all ages welcome!

Author and garden designer Bill Noble will lead participants on a June 26 Berkshire Botanical Garden tour of his celebrated Vermont garden, which surrounds an 1830s Vermont farmhouse and barn, with stone walls, fields and views of neighboring farms and distant mountains. The garden reflects Bill’s horticultural path from market gardener to garden designer. The garden features a bountiful perennial garden, vegetable garden and orchard, rock gardens and shrub borders, surrounded by fields and meadows. The focal point is a mixed border of shrubs and hardy perennials, while remnants of barn foundations offer a setting for alpines, ferns, ornamental grasses and shrubs. Foliage and texture predominate. The garden is an ongoing experiment with plants and ideas gathered from other gardens and gardeners. It is the subject of Noble’s book, Spirit of Place: The Making of a New England Garden, published in June, 2020 by Timber Press. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be provided on-site. Participants are responsible for their own transportation and will receive the address upon registration. BBG members $65, nonmembers $70. Register at https://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events/tour-bill-noble%E2%80%99s-vermont-garden.