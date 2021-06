“When (Tagasheva) was 5, her mother, who had left their home in Kazakhstan to come work in the United States as an interpreter, suffered a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed. Ms. Tagasheva came to the United States soon after and has spent much of her childhood caring for her mother,” the Times writes. “Now 18 and headed to Bard College, she dreams of starting a Kazakh youth group to host safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and sexual assault survivors. She’d also love to open a museum dedicated to Kazakh art and history, she said, ‘because all we have is Borat.’”