Rockstar Machine Gun Kelly made the mistake of leaving his helmet home during a Wednesday morning motorcycle ride with lover Megan Fox today. The couple was pulled over in their LA neighborhood and were said to have been "friendly and cooperative with the officer," though Fox did have her helmet on. It seems Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was not only without his helmet but was not authorized to drive the motorcycle, as he was ticketed for not having his helmet and "not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license."