Pittsburgh, PA

Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 20 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A teen was transported to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Police responded East Warrington Avenue near the Adan Market in Allentown around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He transported him to a local hospital in serious condition.

The teen name has not yet been released.

Besides the corner market, we saw police measuring what appeared to be bullet holes in the daycare sign next door.

Two people were seen running from the area after the shooting.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

