Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 3-China's Meituan sees losses mount in first quarter

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

(Adds CEO comment, photo)

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, weighed down by its expansion into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies.

It reported a 4.85 billion yuan ($762.4 million) loss in the January-March period versus a loss of 1.58 billion yuan a year earlier, and a 2.24 billion yuan loss in the October-December quarter.

Tencent-backed Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said total revenue rose 120.9% in the period from a year earlier to 37.02 billion yuan.

That compared with a 35.16 billion yuan average of 13 analyst estimates polled by Refinitiv.

The 11-year-old Meituan has run into regulatory hurdles, as China’s market regulator launched an antitrust probe into the company in April, focussing on a practice whereby a company forces vendors to use its platform exclusively.

The company has set up a dedicated team to cooperate with the regulator’s investigation and the company has stopped use of exclusive partnerships, Meituan Chief Executive and Chairman Wang Xing said in a conference call on Friday.

“We believe that it [the probe] will not jeopardise our competitive advantage of the food delivery business,” Wang added.

Food delivery, the company’s core business, posted quarterly revenue growth of 116.8% to 20.58 billion yuan.

New initiatives, including its community group-buying service, Meituan Select, grew by 136.5% year-on-year to 9.86 billion yuan in revenue.

The operating loss from new initiatives, however, ballooned to 8.04 billion yuan over the quarter from 1.36 billion yuan a year earlier.

The company has in total posted five profitable quarters since it made its stock market debut in 2018.

Meituan also faces social media criticism for its treatment of delivery riders, most of whom are not covered for basic social and medical insurance.

The company is currently working with the government to purchase employment injury insurance for its delivery drivers, Wang said in the call.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Food Delivery#Medical Insurance#Chinese#Meituan Select
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
TrafficFlight Global.com

China’s ‘Big Three’ see slower domestic traffic growth in May

China’s three largest airlines once again saw a significant surge in domestic passenger traffic in May, compared to a year ago — though traffic shrank slightly on a month-on-month basis. In traffic results for May, the ‘Big Three’ — comprising Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines —...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

US Steel Issues Strong Q2 Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) Thursday said it expects its second-quarter adjusted profit to be about $880 million or $3.08 per share, above analysts' current estimates, driven by higher steel prices and strong demand for flat-rolled steel. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $2.67 per...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Smartphone shipments in China slump 30.8% yoy in May - CAICT

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Shipments of smartphones within China tumbled 30.8% year-on-year to 22.6 million handsets in May, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. The figures suggest that the handset industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels but nevertheless mark an end to a surge...
Worldnewsatw.com

Scotland's output falls by nearly 2% in first quarter

Compared with the start of last year, Scotland’s GDP was down by 5.4% – less than the UK decline of 6.1%. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is IPO Stock UiPath a Buy After Its First-Quarter 2021 Update?

As the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic, businesses across the country are reporting difficulty hiring employees and a shortage of workers. Some have left to work for themselves, others have quit simply to recapture some life-work balance. There has been concern vocalized in the past over AI's potential to eliminate jobs, but the fact of the matter is AI could be a necessary tool to help organizations evolve in a post-pandemic world that has a shortage of employee help.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Lennar quarterly profit rises 60.7% on robust U.S. home demand

(Reuters) - Lennar Corp reported a 60.7% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by robust demand for new homes in the United States. The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder said net earnings attributable to the company rose to $831.4 million, or $2.65 per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $517.4 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

SAZKA sees first quarter revenue grow 30% to €526.3m

European lottery and gaming operator SAZKA Group has reported a 30 per cent increase in consolidated gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €526.3m for the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by continued strong growth online and its investments in Casinos Austria and Stoiximan. Excluding results from Casinos Austria and Stoiximan, GGR...
MarketsMetro International

Cloud ramp up weighs on Oracle’s profit view, shares fall

(Reuters) -Oracle Corp on Tuesday forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, as the business software maker ramps up investments in its cloud computing business to take on rivals including Microsoft and Amazon.com. The company is planning to double its capital spending on the cloud segment to nearly $4 billion...
Businessb975.com

Saudi first quarter GDP shrinks 3%, hit by oil sector decline

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product fell 3% in the first quarter, slightly less than official estimates and compared with a 1% contraction last year, as a sharp fall in the oil sector pulled back the economy, data showed. The kingdom’s economy has been hit hard by the...
Retailmacaubusiness.com

China’s garment industry sees rising revenue, profits

China’s garment industry reported rising revenue and profits in the first four months of the year, official data showed. From January to April, the combined operating revenue of major Chinese garment enterprises expanded 13.4 percent year on year to 407.8 billion yuan (about 63.86 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months

Vehicle sales in China fell 3% in May from the same month a year earlier, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive months of gains since April 2020, industry data showed on Friday. Overall sales in the world's biggest car market totaled2.13 million vehicles in May, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.
Marketsraleighnews.net

Canada's net worth jumps in first quarter of 2021

OTTAWA, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Canada's national net worth increased 1,070.9 billion Canadian dollars, up 7.7 percent to 14,965.7 billion Canadian dollars in the first quarter of 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Friday. The unparalleled rise of the national net worth, which includes the sum of national wealth and...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BeyondSpring To Host First Quarter Financial Results And Corporate Update Conference Call On June 16, 2021

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. ("BeyondSpring") (BYSI) - Get Report, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provide an update on recent corporate events on June 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.
Economymetrocolumbiaceo.com

Staffing Employment Sees Seasonal Dip in First Quarter

U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 2.7 million temporary and contract workers per week in the first quarter of 2021, according to data released today by the American Staffing Association—down about 100,000 from the fourth quarter of 2020. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, staffing employment and sales typically peak in...
Agricultureyicaiglobal.com

Polish Milk Sales to China Double in First Quarter

(Yicai Global) June 10 -- Poland’s milk exports to China more than doubled in the first quarter of this year, according to Andrzej Juchniewicz, chief representative of the Poland Investment and Trade Agency’s China Office. China and countries in central and eastern Europe have strong economic complementarities, especially in the...