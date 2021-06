The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out yet another challenge to Obamacare while also letting a Catholic foster care agency in Philadelphia discriminate against LGBT people. This may seem like the court tugging in two different directions, and in many ways it is. But taking a step back, something important is happening here: Chief Justice Roberts is planting a flag to prevent the extreme conservative wing of the Court from taking over. And today’s decisions show how successful he can be when enough other justices, including the Court’s three liberals, join this effort against right-wing extremism.