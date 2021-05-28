Talking WWDC: Will the MacBook Pro steal the show?

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple’s annual developers conference. WWDC21 is just four days away. Tim Cook is expected to take the stage Monday, June 7, and announce iOS 15, a new M2-chip MacBook Pro and new versions of software for most Apple products. Possible Apple beta-tester and four-time NBA champ LeBron James might have leaked a brand-new Apple product that is expected to be announced at WWDC. King James shared a photo on Instagram that showed him wearing what appear to be Beats Studio Buds. The only problem is Apple hasn’t announced the new wireless earbuds. But we can’t blame the leak entirely on LBJ. Last month, iOS and TVOS beta releases had mentions of the Beats Studio Buds, too.