Talking WWDC: Will the MacBook Pro steal the show?

By Michael Simon
Macworld
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time for WWDC and we’re anxiously awaiting all of the new software. But this year’s show might also bring some incredible new hardware as well. New MacBook Pros are rumored as well as a new M1X Apple Silicon chip, possibly a redesigned Mac mini, and maybe even a peek at the Mac Pro. Will we see all of them? None of them? A new chip? Macworld Executive Editor Michael Simon and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis break down all the rumors in this week’s edition of TechTalk.

