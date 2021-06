IMMACULATE 1ST FLOOR PRIMARY AND BASEMENT LOT IN WESTLAKE AT MILLMOUNT!! Built by Jones Homes Custom Builders, this home offers everything you desire in a home and so much more! The popular APRILIA FLOOR PLAN boasts thoughtful design as well as uniquely crafted features. Spanning at 3,000 sq ft, The Aprilia provides an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, painted cabinets, a spacious pantry, SS Appliances, & bright morning room. Family room centers around a cozy gas fireplace w/decorative mantle. First floor primary suite features dual walk-in closets and spa-like ensuite bath with separate vanities, gorgeous tiled shower and private water closet. Second floor includes three more spacious bedrooms and two more full baths, one Jack and Jill and one attached. Generous loft area is a perfect second sitting room or utilize as the perfect playroom for the kids. Full unfinished basement is the perfect addition to include even more square footage! Ample storage space can be found in WI attic as well as attached 2-car garage. Jones Homes is a Top Richmond builder and the recipient of multiple Parade of Homes Awards!