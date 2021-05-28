Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family makes emotional appeal when buying their first home

By Kristen Swilley
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbk2g_0aEObW1Y00

Houses are selling fast in the current housing market, and for first-time home buyers it can be frustrating. However, one family made an emotional appeal to the sellers that ended up paying off.

Shauntel Whitfield said she and her family started the process of buying a home about two or three months ago and it was a roller-coaster ride from the start.

Whitfield said her family would schedule viewings of homes only to be told minutes later the house wasn't available anymore.

"The viewing was scheduled and then we got a notification an hour later saying the house was sold or under contract," she said.

Then, Whitfield and her family found a home they wanted and made an offer above asking price.

"We saw it, loved it and we were really hopeful about it, so we made the offer," Whitfield said. "We made the offer for $15,000 over the asking price."

But that wasn't enough. Another buyer came in and outbid her and her family.

As a final effort, Whitfield and her family wrote a letter to the seller.

"We did write letters to the sellers hoping that that might help. We have two little girls and a dog," she said.

The letters worked, and their offer was accepted.

Real estate agent Walter Gibler said Whitfield's story shows how tough the house-buying market is right now. However, it is just as good a time to buy.

"Right now with the inventory it just keeps dwindling to fewer and fewer houses, so it's gotten progressively harder," Gibler said. "If you look at the interest rates, how low they are right now, I think it's actually really beneficial in how much you can afford."

Gibler said getting pre-approval from a local lender will help give buyers an upper hand in this market. He also said hiring a real estate agent that knows where a home should be priced at and using an escalation clause, which protects the buyer from overpaying when they're bidding against different offers, are also beneficial.

Whitfield had one more piece of advice, too.

"You want to love it at the end of the day so try not to compromise too much on what you want in your home."

PODCAST: John Matarese talks the red hot housing market

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Real EstateCanton Repository

Rich Cosgrove: Everything you need to buy your first home

What an exciting time! Time to buy your first house, your very own house (and mortgage). A place to call your own. It’s a big move, literally, and figuratively. The journey isn’t always the easiest, however, with some work up front you will help make it easier, and when you get the keys to your new home – that can be one of the most rewarding feelings ever. The key to getting there? Knowing the home-buying process. Knowing what tools are at your disposal and most importantly, creating relationships with experts who can help you get the job done. Below are some major steps you’ll take during the home-buying process as well as an explanation of the relationships and experts you’ll need along the way.
Real Estatemetrovoicenews.com

Five tips for buying your first home

Low interest rates and a desire for more space as COVID-19 led people to spend more time at home are boosting demand for homeownership. According to the National Association of Realtors, home sales have been jumping – many of which came from first-time home buyers. If you are one of...
Real Estatelifesavvy.com

9 Things to Consider When Buying a Forever Home

Buying a home is the largest investment that you’ll likely ever make, so you’ll probably want to stay there as long as possible, if not forever! That’s why you’ll want to figure out exactly what you want before you set off on your home-buying journey. When searching for a place...
Real EstateFingerLakes1

What are the first time home buyer incentives for Finger Lakes residents?

Government-sponsored first-time home buyer programs can help make buying a home in the Finger Lakes much more affordable. In the third quarter of 2020, the average Finger Lakes home price was $555,402. This means that a 20% down payment on the average Finger Lakes home would cost an astonishing $111,080. Not only that, the monthly mortgage payment on a 30-year mortgage could cost you over $3,000 a month. This large financial obligation would be a burden for anyone. That’s why there are many government agencies and first-time home buyers programs that work to help to easily get a mortgage.
Real Estatenewsdio.com

First Time Buyers Guide : How to buy your first home

Buying a property that you can call your very own home is every person’s dream. After all, who doesn’t want to own a home of their own? However, the process of buying a home can actually be really daunting. From saving money for a down payment to paying off the mortgage, buying a home is a long-term investment. While the process might not be easy, the end result is always worth it! So, if you are a first-time buyer who is looking to buy your first home, this is the house buying guide that you need to follow.
Societyanash.org

Should I Make Shehecheyanu When Buying a New Home?

Watch at 7 PM: Harav Gedalya Oberlander will answer practical halachic questions including saying Shehecheyanu when buying a home, taking off tefillin while sitting, listening to krias haTorah of a second minyan, and food touched by a child before neggel vasser. The series of Halacha Q&A with Harav Gedalya Oberlander...
Tyler, TXKLTV

What to expect when buying a home during the market surge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you’re building, buying or selling a house, it’s a competitive market across the state right now -- and that’s no different here in East Texas. “Just be prepared,” said Vicki French, Chairperson of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. Preparation was the essence of every...
U.K.chesterfield.co.uk

Families settle into towns first modular build homes

Families in Chesterfield are settling into their new homes following the completion of an innovative development to bring additional council houses to Brampton. Ten new properties have been added to Chesterfield Borough Council’s housing stock after Fortem completed the ten-plot modular housing scheme at Heaton Court – making them the first properties of their kind in the borough.
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

New program seeks to help families buy homes in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new program in Bethlehem aims to help low and moderate income families who are looking to buy a home in the city. The Bethlehem Homebuyer Assistance Program subsidizes down payment and closing costs for income qualified homebuyers who have not owned a home in the past three years and are looking to purchase a home in the City of Bethlehem, according to a news release from the city.
Real EstatePosted by
Salina Post

RAMSEY: Buying and selling in a hot housing market

The housing market is white hot right now! Home prices are way up over last year, and 50% of homes are selling for more than the asking price—$20,000, $50,000, even $100,000 more in some cases.[1] That’s causing buyers everywhere to do some insane things to get the houses they want. More than half made an offer last year without seeing the house in person.[2] Many are even willing to skip a home inspection if it will get their offer accepted. In case you’re wondering, both are really bad ideas.
Real Estatejebsmith.net

EMOTION may cost you THOUSANDS during the HOME BUYING PROCESS

Are you new to the home buying process? What should you pay attention to when buying a house as a first time home buyer? In this video, we. discuss some first time home buyer tips that could save you thousands or even better could save you some heartache when trying to find the perfect home.
Rancho Cucamonga, CAmacaronikid.com

Tips for families looking to buy or sell their home in Rancho

It can be an overwhelming experience, especially for families. Selling your home, finding the perfect new home, packing, moving, and juggling parenthood. Having the right real estate professional to guide you through the process makes it such an easier, smoother, and more enjoyable experience. Here are 5 reasons to hire...
Real Estatercarealestate.com

Real Estate Tips For A FirstTime Home Seller

Are you looking to sell up and move to another property? If it is the first time you’ve ever sold a house, there are a number of potential pitfalls that you might have to deal with. In this guide, we’re exploring the most useful tips for a first-time seller and exploring some of the ways you can sell more quickly, effectively, and affordably!
Real EstateOCRegister

When buying a home, the devil is in the details

One of the contingencies written into the Residential Purchase Agreement in California is Section 13 – Title and Vesting. “Title is taken in its present condition subject to all encumbrances, easements, covenants, conditions, restrictions, rights and other matters, whether of record or not.”. The section goes on to list the...