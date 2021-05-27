Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

All About Video Retouch Magic

By Editorial
Fashion Gone Rogue
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happen to have at least one social media account, you are sure to know how to edit your photos for them to look flawless. Photoshop once opened that door, and now both teenagers and their grannies can masterfully apply various filters and effects to appear younger, older, nicer, funnier, etc. But we are in the middle of a new era at the moment, fueled by technology development – the era of video content.

www.fashiongonerogue.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Retouching#Video Content#Camera#Vfx#Digital Beauty Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Marketing
Related
TV & Videossouthernthing.com

5 Southern dad videos that are all kinds of funny

Southern dads can be pretty funny whether they mean to be or not. That's why we at It's a Southern Thing have spotlighted them in our videos plenty of times in the past. Whether your dad is the DIY kind of a guy that can be found roaming Home Depot at the crack of dawn, a cookout-obsessed dad still trying to get the go-ahead from mom or the kind of dad that's basically a living vault of bad dad jokes, we've got him covered.
Softwareephotozine.com

Astrophotography Stacking & Image Retouching Is Now Available In Affinity Photo

Version 1.9 of Affinity Photo launched earlier this year in February and introduced an array of useful and powerful improvements, from linked layer functionality to better organisation for LUTs, OpenCL hardware acceleration for Windows and long-awaited saveable workspaces. Introducing Astrophotography Stacking In Affinity. One of the more esoteric additions was...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Jeff Bezos video on Instagram about going to space …

Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Technologyephotozine.com

With Photo Retoucher You Can Restore Old Photos With Ease

Photo Retoucher 6 is an easy to use piece of software that can help you remove imperfections from photos and currently, there's 42% off the Pro version. With Photo Retoucher, you can remove dust, scratches, cracks or small imperfections from scanned old photos and restore missing parts of the picture. Photo Retoucher's smart fill algorithms rely on artificial intelligence to override blemishes with data interpolated from adjacent areas. This effectively restores missing portions of the image without leaving a trace. As well as restoring old photos, you can retouch portraits and fix damaged photos quickly and easily.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Tips for using black background for all types of photography

So, you already know how to create a pure black background using the right tools and camera settings. Your next questions would most likely be, how do you make the most out of it? Will it give you great results whatever the genre you choose? Knowing how to work with a truly black background is paramount to studio photography, so pay close attention to today’s tips!
Computerspetapixel.com

Infinite Retouching Panel Launches Compatibility for Apple M1 Devices

After months of research and development, Pratik Naik and the team at Infinite Tools have released an update to the Infinite Retouch Panel that supports Apple Silicon M1 versions of Adobe Photoshop. This action and extension panel may not be the first to be released for the M1 system, but...
SportsPinkbike.com

Video: Hardtail Riding, Hucking & Jibbing in 'Scoutin' About'

You want some more crazy fast hardtail action? (Possibly not, but some folk may, let's hope so hey) Usually, in the cinematic editing process you have hours of footage that fall on the cuting room floor. Once the finest cream of footage has been skimmed from the top of Tommy C’s VHS camera reels, it's spliced together to form the beautiful finished masterpiece. But what happens when the very high quality milk under the cream is too good to simply pour away? You drink it or don't for those that don't like milk, but you get the analogy. Rather than flush the prime footage into oblivion and with the standard of riding in Scoutin’ About being pretty insane, we are very happy to share with you The B Roll, unseen hardtail wildness from the from video of the year* Scoutin’ About Part 3.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The Not So “Magical” Truth About Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel

Star Wars – Galactic Starcruiser, the Star Wars-themed immersive overnight experience coming to Disney World, promises to be a “resort” unlike anything we’ve experienced before!. While you may find folks referring to this one-of-a-kind destination as the “Star Wars hotel,” it’s far from your traditional Disney World hotel stay (or...
Computersrekkerd.org

Capsule: Audio plugin & sound library subscription by Soundslates

Soundslates has launched a new subscription-based instrument plugin that is continuously updated with fresh sounds, themes, and ideas. Capsule is an intuitive and innovative synthesis engine that concentrates its intricate sound design into eight easy-to-use macro controls. Under the hood, Capsule includes multiple types of oscillators, such as virtual analog, and a powerful sample playback engine.
Electronicslifewire.com

Why I Love This Amazing, Cheap, Chinese Camera Lens

The TTArtisan APS-C 35mm F1.4 lens costs $83, is all manual, all metal (and glass), and is more fun than the best of Fujifilm’s own lenses. Cheap camera lenses used to be terrible. Soft images, poor construction, and middling specs meant you only bought one if you were on a super-tight budget. But ever since the dawn of mirrorless cameras, cheap, capable lenses have streamed out of China. Many models have design flaws, and in some brands the quality control can leave you with a bad unit, but they’re getting better and better.
Softwareprovideocoalition.com

Rocket Lasso revolutionizes spline animation in Cinema 4D

Unleash the power of splines with Ricochet, the newest tool from Rocket Lasso for Cinema 4D. This plugin behaves like a particle system for splines, by automatically animating splines in Cinema 4D. Rocket Lasso is the brainchild of Chris Schmidt who for two decades has been providing workflow enhancing plugins,...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Is All About Going On Cute Dates In Video For "Don't Leave Me"

Ever since coming home from prison, Kodak Black has been looking to reinvent himself artistically. Fans are always anticipating new Kodak tracks and with his latest project Haitian Boy Kodak, he gave his supporters eight new songs to listen to. The last song on the album is called "Don't Leave Me" and one could make the argument that this is the most emotional track on the entire project. Throughout the song, he raps about his love life and his current partner who he wants to give the world to. This kind of emotional honesty is refreshing to hear from Kodak and it has now translated into a cute music video, which can be seen above.
Photographyalphauniverse.com

“A Photo Ride” – How A Photographer Photographed 'Chicago-Henge' With A Super Tele-Zoom, While On A Bike

Pierre T. Lambert (@pierretlambert) is a passionate photographer and filmmaker who travels the world looking for the stories that unfold right in front of his eyes. With his Sony Alpha setup, he photographs everything from landscapes and astroscapes to street shots and cityscapes. Always looking for ways to add more adventure to his work, he decided to try getting a photo of "Chicago-henge" while bicycling through the city. We caught up with him to learn more about his photo ride with the Sony Alpha 7R III & Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master lens. See the images and what he had to say below, and please...don’t try this at home.
Internetweandthecolor.com

Instagram Post and Story Templates

Check out this colorful set of Instagram post and story templates for Adobe Photoshop. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Marcel created this bold and colorful set of post and story templates for Instagram and other suitable social media platforms like Pinterest or Facebook. Made in Adobe Photoshop, it comes with 16 design options including 1080 x 1080 px and 1080 x 1920 px formats. All sample texts and images are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds.
PhotographyDIY Photography

This video explains the science behind photographic film

I think many of us agree that there’s still something special about film photography even in the digital age. Film photos have some magic to them, and there’s a lot that comes before we see their final look. In this video, Destin Sandlin of Smarter Every Day shows you the magic and the science behind shooting, developing, and scanning a roll of 35 mm film.
EntertainmentConnecticut Post

All Aboard the Magical Mystery Tours

Shaun Clair has seen the future of rock & roll, and it’s a 3D pig. Starting in the Sixties, Clair Global, the company co-founded by Clair’s grandfather, has provided sound systems for major rock tours, from Elton John’s and the Stones’ up through more recent ones like Roger Waters’ The Wall extravaganza. But with advances in AI, lighting tricks, robots, lasers, and other new technologies in the offing, what could the Wall of the future look like?
TravelWDW News Today

VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Releases Ad Where Cast Members Welcome Guests Back to the Magic

A new video released by Disneyland Paris reveals Cast Members welcoming guests to the resort, which reopens later this month. The video features masked Cast Members getting dressed in their uniforms and affixing their name tags. It also shows Cast Members introducing us to the upcoming Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Take a look at the video below:
ElectronicsPremiumBeat.com

Cable Management for the Modern-Day Filmmaker

Let’s look at some of the best practices and products you can use to tame your wires and create a clean camera build. Cables everywhere. It’s a sight no filmmaker wants to see, especially when those cables are spewing out from the sides of their camera. Once you start adding accessories (monitors, wireless follow focus, etc.) to your camera package, the amount of wires can become nearly unmanageable. So, let’s tame those wires and create a clean camera build.