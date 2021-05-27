All About Video Retouch Magic

You want some more crazy fast hardtail action? (Possibly not, but some folk may, let's hope so hey) Usually, in the cinematic editing process you have hours of footage that fall on the cuting room floor. Once the finest cream of footage has been skimmed from the top of Tommy C’s VHS camera reels, it's spliced together to form the beautiful finished masterpiece. But what happens when the very high quality milk under the cream is too good to simply pour away? You drink it or don't for those that don't like milk, but you get the analogy. Rather than flush the prime footage into oblivion and with the standard of riding in Scoutin’ About being pretty insane, we are very happy to share with you The B Roll, unseen hardtail wildness from the from video of the year* Scoutin’ About Part 3.