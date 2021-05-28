Cancel
TAAL’s Stefan Matthews takes a deep dive into ‘Satoshi Affairs’ on SirToshi Talks

By Patrick Thompson
coingeek.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefan Matthews, CEO of TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ1 | OTC: TAALF), recently joined SirToshi Talks on Streamanity. However, instead of talking about TAAL, SirToshi and Matthews take a deep dive into “the Satoshi Affairs,” an investigative long-form article published roughly five years ago that aims to unearth the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto by examining Dr. Craig S. Wright’s life.

coingeek.com
