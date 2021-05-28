Cancel
Agriculture

SDSU to continue farm stress awareness series

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota State University Extension is launching additional virtual farm stress workshops to promote mental health awareness throughout the summer. The series will wrap up during the National Suicide Prevention Week in September. Krista Ehlert, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist, says anyone who is a producer, engaged in the agricultural industry or has close ties to a rural community is invited to attend.

