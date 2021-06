To many, Karen Gillan may be known as Marvel’s Nebula of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but the actress is definitely raking in a number of other fantastic roles in other high-profile productions like the Jumanji franchise. One that’s already looking particularly exciting is her upcoming lead role in the action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake. The film puts Gillan in the role of a cold-blooded assassin, who finds herself in a heap of trouble. And so far, the result looks like it could be an intense ride for viewers. The first trailer teased plenty of action, but this latest only ups the action, kicking things off at a library and a seemingly ordinary yellow bag.