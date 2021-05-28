WNBA Star Candace Parker Scored a $4 Million Farmhouse-Style Home— Inside Her New LA Residence

American professional basketballer Candace Parker acquired a new $4 million mansion in December. Here is a look at what the interior and exterior of the property look like.

Candace Parker, American professional basketball player and ex-wife to Sheldon Williams, left the world in awe after she acquired a magnificent $4 million property in Tarzana, Los Angeles.

Before buying her new house, the superstar and her former husband had sold their Encino marital home in 2018 for a whopping $3.8 million. The duo went their separate ways after splitting the profits.

Time and again, Parker has shown fans and lovers her impeccable style, especially in the world of real estate. This time, the modern farmhouse-style home caught her attention.

The mansion, which was bought in December, is nothing short of jaw-dropping. The interior and exterior of the property showcase class and elegance, befitting for the 35-year-old.

The landscaped backyard is very impressive and well designed. It has a pool, pool house, barbecue pit, and definitely, a basketball court.

Beautifully located in a quiet atmosphere behind tall orange gates, the properly built asset provides appropriate parking spaces for at least six cars. An extra three-car garage is attached for additional parking.

The interior of the basketball star's home showcases a very vibrant color combination that comprises white, grey, and warm acorn. The modern house possesses an open-concept floor plan and wide-plank hardwood floors.

A fireplace to keep the living room warm during the cold weather is a definite yes, and the icon's apartment checks the box. Her kitchen? Very accommodating to large crowds.

With such an enormous house, the WNBA star need not worry about privacy. The mansion comes with five enormous private bedrooms with bathrooms connected to each of them. There is no doubt that Parker would have an amazing time in her new home.

Speaking of becoming owners, the star's 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa, is not left out of the equation. In 2020, it was revealed that the pre-teen and her mother joined the ownership group of LA's new NWSL team, Angel City FC.

Parker took to her Instagram page to share the good news. The new team, also co-owned by tennis star Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia, will join the soccer league beginning 2022.

Sharing the experience of sports, especially basketball, with her daughter is something Parker has always loved. According to her, sharing one's passion with one's child is really fun.