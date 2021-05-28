Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

WNBA Star Candace Parker Scored a $4 Million Farmhouse-Style Home— Inside Her New LA Residence

By Comfort Omovre
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 20 days ago

American professional basketballer Candace Parker acquired a new $4 million mansion in December. Here is a look at what the interior and exterior of the property look like.

Candace Parker, American professional basketball player and ex-wife to Sheldon Williams, left the world in awe after she acquired a magnificent $4 million property in Tarzana, Los Angeles.

Before buying her new house, the superstar and her former husband had sold their Encino marital home in 2018 for a whopping $3.8 million. The duo went their separate ways after splitting the profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mumH_0aEOaJgi00

Time and again, Parker has shown fans and lovers her impeccable style, especially in the world of real estate. This time, the modern farmhouse-style home caught her attention.

The mansion, which was bought in December, is nothing short of jaw-dropping. The interior and exterior of the property showcase class and elegance, befitting for the 35-year-old.

The landscaped backyard is very impressive and well designed. It has a pool, pool house, barbecue pit, and definitely, a basketball court.

Beautifully located in a quiet atmosphere behind tall orange gates, the properly built asset provides appropriate parking spaces for at least six cars. An extra three-car garage is attached for additional parking.

With such an enormous house, the WNBA star need not worry about privacy.

The interior of the basketball star's home showcases a very vibrant color combination that comprises white, grey, and warm acorn. The modern house possesses an open-concept floor plan and wide-plank hardwood floors.

A fireplace to keep the living room warm during the cold weather is a definite yes, and the icon's apartment checks the box. Her kitchen? Very accommodating to large crowds.

With such an enormous house, the WNBA star need not worry about privacy. The mansion comes with five enormous private bedrooms with bathrooms connected to each of them. There is no doubt that Parker would have an amazing time in her new home.

Speaking of becoming owners, the star's 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa, is not left out of the equation. In 2020, it was revealed that the pre-teen and her mother joined the ownership group of LA's new NWSL team, Angel City FC.

Parker took to her Instagram page to share the good news. The new team, also co-owned by tennis star Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia, will join the soccer league beginning 2022.

Sharing the experience of sports, especially basketball, with her daughter is something Parker has always loved. According to her, sharing one's passion with one's child is really fun.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
251K+
Followers
27K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Candace Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Farmhouse Style Home#American#Time#Instagram#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Dog Challenges Cowboy to a Fight in a Bar

A dog happily strolled into a bar and ordered a drink before confidently challenging a cowboy with a six-shooter to a fight. A dog walked into a bar in the hopes of gulping down a few shots. For him, today was a good day, and a good day never goes by without celebration.
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Candace Parker makes home debut, helps Sky end losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after...
NBAWNBA.com

Candace Parker Returns, Sky Snap Seven Game Skid vs. Indiana

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after...
NBAChicago Tribune

‘It wasn’t the prettiest, but it’ll get there’: Candace Parker returns from an ankle injury to make her home debut for the Chicago Sky, who snap a 7-game skid

For Candace Parker even to get back into action with the Chicago Sky after missing three weeks with an ankle injury, she put herself through some rigorous rehab. She trained with the team doctors. She saw some of her longtime doctors when the Sky played in Los Angeles. She received acupuncture and saw a chiropractor because she wanted to make sure her knees and back also responded the way she intended coming off the injury.
NBAchatsports.com

Skidding Sky expect Candace Parker (ankle) to make home debut vs. Fever

The skidding Chicago Sky have some much-needed reinforcement on the way. Forward Candace Parker is expected to return to the court after missing all but one game with an ankle injury, head coach James Wade said Tuesday. “We feel like she will [play Wednesday]," Wade told reporters on a Zoom...
NBAChicago Sun-Times

Candace Parker out again as Sky drop seventh straight

LOS ANGELES — Erica Wheeler scored a season-high 22 points, Amanda Zahui B added 13 points to go with 10 rebounds and the Sparks handed the Sky their seventh loss in a row with a 68-63 victory Saturday. The Sky (2-7) again played without star forward Candace Parker (ankle), who...
NBAWhittier Daily News

Sparks prepare to host Chicago Sky, Candace Parker

For the third time in two weeks, the Sparks (3-3) aim to best the Chicago Sky (2-6) as Candace Parker returns to Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The two-time MVP and reigning defensive player of the year left Los Angeles as a free agent this offseason to play for her hometown team in Chicago following two consecutive underwhelming playoff exits.
Los Angeles, CACONTEMPORIST

A Double A-Frame Design Adds To The Charm Of This Modern Farmhouse Inspired Home

Los Angeles designer and architect Rob Diaz has completed his latest project, a modern farmhouse inspired home with a double A-frame design. Located in Studio City, California, this home was once a single-story 1666 square feet home with small, cramped, and dated rooms. The remodel included doubling the size of the home and creating a bold dark wood exterior, adding a fresh take on the modern farmhouse style, and updating for today’s living.
Basketball21ninety.com

Exclusive: WNBA Star Candace Parker Is Changing The Game And How We Talk About Money

In 1997, the first game in the WNBA was played. For us '90s kids, we can remember the pure hysteria it created to see women like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Cynthia Cooper putting on a show for the world to see. Twenty-five years later, love for the league has hit a fever pitch. Orange hoodies emblazoned with the WNBA logo are being sported by some of the world's most recognizable athletes and celebrities alike. Players in the league are becoming ambassadors for major brands, and fans are getting loud about their love for the athletes who make the WNBA as special as it is.
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Candace Parker has 20 points to lead Sky over Fever, 83-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Saturday. Quigley’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sky (4-7) the lead for good...
Real EstateInternational Business Times

Inside Matthew Perry’s Lavish LA Penthouse That Actor Sold For $21.6 Million

Matthew Perry has sold his Los Angeles penthouse for $21.6 million. The Hollywood actor originally listed the property on the market for $35 million. The “Friends” star slashed the property’s price three times before finding a buyer. Matthew Perry has finally sold his lavish Los Angeles penthouse almost two years...
Home & Gardendornob.com

6 Style Tips to Steal From Leonardo DiCaprio’s New $7.1 Million LA Home

Leonardo DiCaprio just dropped $7.1 million on a new home in the tranquil Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, and he won’t even be living in it. Formerly owned by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (and Gwen Stefani before that), the gorgeous 5,000-square-foot Spanish-style residence is a gift for Leo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. Built in 1928, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home strikes the perfect balance between historical charm and modern updates. Details like interior and exterior Juliette balconies, mosaic tiles, ceiling frescos, heavy wooden beams, and ornate wrought iron railings might be enough to make you green with envy, but even if you can’t shell out millions on a similar home, you can still apply some of the same design tricks in your own space.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Take a Glimpse inside Ant Anstead's Stunning Home

"Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead took to Instagram to give his followers a look into his new Laguna Beach Property. Scroll down to see the stunning home. Ant Anstead has officially bought the home of his dreams, and he is giving his fans a look into the amazing property with the help of his toddler, Hudson.