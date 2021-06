The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and their many fans embraced a winning night that has been a long time coming, with twin bill victories over the Akron RubberDucks. The first game concluded with a thrilling walk off RBI by Wagner Lagrange in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Binghamton a 3-2 win. RP Pitcher Josh Walker made his debut into Double A, and gave up two runs on seven hits, including six strikeouts and no walks.