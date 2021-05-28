Special Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTY UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 418 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tyler, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tyler, Whitehouse, Troup, Arp, Noonday and New Chapel Hill.alerts.weather.gov