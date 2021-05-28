Cancel
MLB roundup: Milwaukee Brewers edge Padres in 10th inning

By Sportsnaut
 20 days ago

Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a walk-off single off the right field fence with twos out in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Omar Narvaez from third and give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres.

Narvaez opened the inning at second after the Padres failed to score in the top of the 10th, and he moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Keston Hiura. Miguel Diaz (2-1), the sixth pitcher used by the Padres, retired Luis Urias on a short fly to right before Bradley’s decisive hit.

Willy Adames went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer, first long ball since coming from Tampa Bay in a May 21 trade. Avisail Garcia added two hits for Milwaukee, which gained a split of the four-game series.

Both Padres starter Ryan Weathers and Brewers starter Adrian Houser allowed one hit apiece in registering no-decisions. Weathers issued two walks with five strikeouts in four scoreless innings. Houser issued a walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Indians 5, Tigers 2

Shane Bieber carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and visiting Cleveland defeated Detroit.

Bieber (5-3) struck out 12 in his seven-inning stint. Harold Ramirez had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two more, while Jose Ramirez supplied two hits and scored twice. The Indians won the four-game series 3-1.

Jonathan Schoop broke up the no-hitter with a solo homer, and Victor Reyes added an RBI triple. Matthew Boyd (2-6) gave up four runs on six hits in five-plus innings.

Mets 1, Rockies 0 (Game 1)

Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings and Jose Peraza belted a solo homer to lift host New York over Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

Stroman struck out three and walked two. In 14 innings pitched against Colorado this season, Stroman has allowed just one run and six hits while fanning eight.

German Marquez (3-5) took the loss despite recording a strong outing on the mound and notching one of the Rockies’ three hits. Marquez allowed one run on three hits, struck out six and walked one in six innings.

Mets 4, Rockies 2 (Game 2)

Jose Peraza had two RBIs, Billy McKinney scored two runs and host New York swept the doubleheader against Colorado.

Aaron Loup (2-0) pitched an inning of relief and Jacob Barnes got the final out for his second save.

C.J. Cron had a hit and a run, and Raimel Tapia and Connor Joe added RBI singles for Colorado. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story left in the fourth inning due to tightness in his right arm.

Rays 7, Royals 2

Austin Meadows had a home run and a triple, driving in four runs as Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays claimed the three-game series two games to one as they had more runs (seven) through four innings Thursday than the teams combined to score (six) in the first two games of the series.

Shane McClanahan (2-0) kept the Royals off-balance, allowing just three hits through five scoreless innings, striking out six without a walk. Kansas City’s Brady Singer (2-4) was ineffective from the start. He gave up six runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Ryan O’Hearn homered for the Royals.

Cubs 5, Pirates 3

Kris Bryant and Patrick Wisdom homered as visiting Chicago bested Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.

Ian Happ and Javier Baez added RBIs for the Cubs. Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (5-4) pitched seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Ryan Tepera got the final four outs for his first save.

Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco and Michael Perez homered for the Pirates, who have lost six straight. Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson (3-5) gave up four hits and four runs, two earned, in five innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Phillies 3, Marlins 2

Ronald Torreyes beat out a potential double-play grounder for a fielder’s choice to score Odubel Herrera from third base in the top of the ninth inning and lift Philadelphia past host Miami.

Rhys Hoskins hit his third homer in the past six games while Rafael Marchan and Herrera added two hits each for the Phillies, who split the four-game series. Jose Alvarado (4-0) earned the win in relief after giving up the lead in the eighth inning. Hector Neris notched his ninth save in 11 opportunities.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez tossed seven strong innings and gave up four hits and two runs to go along with five strikeouts and one walk. Garrett Cooper had a pinch-hit RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Nationals 5, Reds 3 (completion of suspended game)

Luis Garcia’s first career triple sparked a two-run sixth inning, which provided enough insurance for host Washington to complete a victory over Cincinnati in the completion of a game that was suspended due to weather the night before.

The game was restarted in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Nationals leading 3-0.

Austin Voth (1-0) picked up the win in relief after tossing a pair of scoreless innings when the game resumed. Jeff Hoffman (3-4) took the loss after his rough start on Wednesday. He left the game after 1 1/3 innings with right shoulder soreness, having walked five batters without a recording strikeout.

Reds 3, Nationals 0 (Game 2)

Sonny Gray gave up only two hits over six scoreless innings as Cincinnati shut out host Washington in seven innings in the second game of a split doubleheader.

Gray (1-3) struck out five and walked one on 90 pitches as the Reds took two of three games from the Nationals. Lucas Sims worked a scoreless ninth to pick up his third save of the season, with two coming in the series against Washington.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg (1-2) finished with five strikeouts and gave up five hits in five innings. It was his second start since returning from the injured list after recovering from right shoulder inflammation.

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 0 (Game 1)

Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut, allowing just two hits in six innings as visiting Toronto recorded a victory over New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third, but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors.

Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two. The 23-year-old right-hander’s fastball topped out at 97.3 mph, and he got 13 swings and misses.

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3 (Game 2)

Gary Sanchez hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the fourth inning as host New York beat the Toronto to salvage a split of a doubleheader.

The Yankees rallied from an early 3-1 deficit thanks to powerful swings from Aaron Judge and Sanchez. New York avoided a third straight loss following a six-game winning streak. Aaron Judge hit his 13th homer and knocked in three runs.

Bo Bichette blasted his 11th home run of the season and had three RBIs in defeat as Toronto fell for the seventh time in nine games.

–Field Level Media

