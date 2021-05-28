Police investigate shooting at American Food Group

Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting and vehicular assault that took place around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

It happened in the parking lot of American Food Group, involving two employees there. The two people got into a verbal argument that then turned physical, officials said. Others tried to intervene in the fight, when one of the suspects pulled out a gun. At that point, one person was shot and another was hit by a car, police said.

They both were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate, but said it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.