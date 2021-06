For East County veterans and families, Memorial Day is to honor fallen comradesVeteran Edwin Donald Anderson wears a wrist band in memory of his twin uncles, both of whom died while serving in Korea. Wes and Ray were in the U.S. Army and deployed in 1950 to war. Wes was declared missing in action at the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, that December. He was never found. Ray was killed a few weeks later in South Korea. He is buried alongside his parents. While Anderson never forgets his uncles, on Memorial Day their memories burn the brightest. "Memorial...