Take a look at the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old”

Riley Sager has been writing thrillers for over a decade now, but each time he starts penning another, he’s gripped by the same terrible thought. “There’s always this moment where I sit there and look at my blank page and think, ‘I don’t know how to do this,'” says Sager, who spent the first half of his career writing under his given name, Todd Ritter. “Then I eventually figure it out again, but it’s like this constant recurring amnesia. You sit and then you start again, you’re like, ‘I don’t know anything.'” Ritter became the more gender-neutral Sager at his agent’s behest with the release of his first book under that name, Final Girls, in an effort to rebrand.