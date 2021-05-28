Cancel
Take a look at the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old”

Cover picture for the articleIn the new trailer for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller, Old, a family starts to age rapidly while on vacation. Stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps portray parents who take their two kids to a secluded beach that other vacationers have found, and fear starts to mount as a dead body is discovered along with collections of personal items such as clothing. Bernal and Krieps’ children then start to age within hours, and their young son suddenly becoming a teenager. Other children on the beach also age while the adults begin to notice wrinkles on their faces.

