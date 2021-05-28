Cancel
Public Health

'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

By Rachel Martin
NPR
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has been heavy and affected us in both small and big ways. Now, millions of Americans have been vaccinated, businesses are reopening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people. As many begin to take steps to come out on the other side of the pandemic, Morning Edition asked NPR's audience to write a poem using Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" as inspiration.

Maya Angelou
