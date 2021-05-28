It is time to make the UK's successful vaccine roll-out count for travel
Last week, the NHS in England launched 'vaccine passports' using the NHS App, a simple and user-friendly way for people in England to prove their vaccination status overseas. This will, very soon, enable restriction-free travel to large parts of the world. Sadly, passengers will be in the strange situation of having to put their phones away when they arrive at the UK Border, with vaccines meaning nothing when returning home.