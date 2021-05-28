It is time to make the UK's successful vaccine roll-out count for travel

European Union ambassadors met on Wednesday to finalise plans to allow fully vaccinated people to fly to Europe without quarantine or Covid testing.The US is expected to be included on a so-called “green list” of countries, from which all tourists will be allowed to enter the continent.Residents of seven countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Israel, are currently allowed into the bloc for non-essential travel.The US and UK, which now have low incidences of Covid-19 and high rates of vaccination, are expected to be added to that list in the coming days.It will consider countries that have fewer than...