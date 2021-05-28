Acer Swift X thin-and-light boasts Ryzen and GeForce processors
Acer has been quick out of the blocks with its Computex 2021 content, holding a live-streamed next@acer global press conference from Taipei yesterday evening. If you want to catch up with the one-hour show, you can check out the recording I have embedded below. As is usual with these events there were a very wide array of devices launched. For further reading you can see plenty of product focussed official press releases here.hexus.net