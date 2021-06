Interview Tim Smith, IESF’ new Advisory Board member as of April 2021. Tim Smith, founder of the ASLON Group Executive Search in the US, has over more than 37 years of experience in executive search and has been a member of the International Executive Search Federation – IESF – for more than 15 years. This April the International Executive Search Federation – IESF – introduced their Advisory Board. Aim is that this body will not only enhance the international network reputation and credibility but will also provide the President and current members of the Leadership Council with information, lessons learned, insights and ideas. Tim Smith – one of the longest (former) partners of IESF, is appointed as first board member. In this interview Tim shares his ‘Key learnings on International Executive Search and partnerships over the years’ with us.