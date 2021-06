Friday has been a much quieter weather day for northern California aside from isolated mountain showers and thunderstorms. We all must now prepare for a long-duration heat event which begins on Saturday. The few clouds and showers which popped over the higher terrain will disappear quickly as the sun goes down tonight, leading to a mostly clear to clear sky for our region. Overnight lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and lower 70s for the valley and foothills. Saturday will be a mostly sunny to sunny day for everyone, and it will get much hotter, much faster. Daytime highs will range from the 90s in the mountains and foothills to the 100-113 degree range for the valley.