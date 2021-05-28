Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AFL 2021: Demons bounce back to bury Dogs – as it happened

By Scott Heinrich
The Guardian
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re most welcome, 20CNS, and welcome back. You really are showing your age. Stranger Things is an incredible watch and Bailey Smith plays for the Dogs, not the Dees!!!!. No crowd, no atmosphere at Marvel Stadium, but a performance from Melbourne that befitted a packed stadium. This was a 1-v-2 battle and a genuine test of the Demons’ credentials after their loss to Adelaide, but they responded with an emphatic win that puts them back in the picture as genuine premiership contenders.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Petracca
Person
Clayton Oliver
Person
Max Gawn
Person
Lachie Hunter
Person
Bailey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Welcome Back#Western Bulldogs#Afl#Mcdonald#Bont#Lever#Aussie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
Rugbytrendswide.com

Nathan Buckley backs current Collingwood AFL club board in leadership battle

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has weighed into the club’s board battle, saying there has already been a “heap of change” at the club in recent years and he thinks the current board “are the right people to take the club forward.”. Former Channel Nine boss Jeff Browne made headlines this...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sparks attempt to bounce back against last-place Fever

The Los Angeles Sparks are back home after splitting a four-game road trip. A 79-69 loss at Dallas on Tuesday put a damper on a trip that started with a loss at Las Vegas, but the Sparks rebounded with consecutive wins in Chicago. The Sparks (2-3) will try to improve...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Softball: Westerly bounces back with sweep of Barrington

WESTERLY — Alex Stoehr finished with five hits, including three triples and a double, pitchers Elena Murdock and Sophia Valentini had quality starts and Westerly High closed the softball regular season with a sweep of Barrington, 5-0 and 11-1, in a Division II-B doubleheader Wednesday. The two victories came on...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Billings Scarlets bounce back with a win on Sunday

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets capped two days of competition with Casper (Wyo.) with a 10-5 win in American Legion baseball Sunday at Pirtz Field. The Scarlets (5-7) were led by Luke Tallman, who batted 2 for 2, including a home run, with three runs and three RBIs. Rocco Gioioso doubled twice for Billings and scored a run and Nate McDonald doubled and scored twice. Spencer Berger was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Columbus, NENorfolk Daily News

Juniors start slow, bounce back to split with Columbus

The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physicians Orthopedics Juniors overcame a sluggish start on Wednesday to split their doubleheader with Columbus Blues 17U team, losing the first game 11-1 and winning the second game 13-1. Columbus got the scoring started early in the opening game. Up in the count 1-2...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Bounces back with win

Fried (3-3) allowed a run on six hits and struck out four in six innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Dodgers. Albert Pujols' RBI single in the fourth inning was the only damage on Fried's line. After a speed bump in Tuesday's messy loss to Washington, Fried appears back on track. He's allowed just one run in five of his last six starts. The southpaw's ratios remain messy after a poor start to the year, as he carries a 4.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB across 44.2 innings overall. His next start is expected to be in Miami next weekend.
MLBPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tiger bounces back up to big leagues

A former Clemson standout was recalled to the big leagues on Tuesday. Eli White who played for the Tigers from 2014-16 was called back up by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon after bouncing back and forth (...)
Waverly, IAkwayradio.com

W-SR Looks for Bounce Back on Y99.3

Wednesday night on Y99.3 the Crestwood Cadets swept the Waverly-Shell Rock softball team. Crestwood won 2-1 and 11-1. Listen Thursday night to Go-Hawk softball on Y99.3. Thursday evening at 7:00 the Go-Hawks host Oelwein.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Mark Melancon: Bounces back, notches save

Melancon earned the save Thursday against the Mets after firing a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and one walk. Melancon was coming off two straight blown saves and while he bounced back in this one, it was far from a clean outing since he still allowed two baserunners. The walks have been an issue for Melancon of late, as he has issued five free passes with no strikeouts over his last three outings. Despite the recent struggles, he still owns a 0.71 ERA with 18 saves across 20 chances.
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Bounce Back On Reds

CINCINNATI, OHIO (WSAU) — After having a five game winning streak snapped on Wednesday and struggling for the first five innings against Reds starter Luis Castillo, the Milwaukee Brewers finally came alive against the Cincy bullpen for a 7-2 victory on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ballpark. Daniel Vogelbach homered...
Kittitas, WAdailyrecordnews.com

County hoops roundup: Kittitas boys bounce back

Once again led by junior Blake Catlin, who scored 28 points, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team beat Highland 58-42 Wednesday night. The Coyotes will head out on the road against Thursday with a game against Granger. Highlights. Van Dorn — 3 points, Coles — 4 points, Rosbach —...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Four Colts Who Need to Bounce Back in 2021

We're still about a month and a half away from the beginning of Indianapolis Colts training camp, and with that being the case we'll continue to turn over every stone in regard to the team's roster. The Colts have done a great job of finding young talent in recent seasons,...
SportsNFL

Top 5 fantasy bounce-back players of 2021

Marcas Grant reveals his top 5 fantasy players are going to bounce back in 2021. Find out which two players on new teams Grant says could lead you to a fantasy championship next season.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

AquaSox bounce back with win over Emeralds

EVERETT — Four Everett pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the AquaSox bounced back from their first loss of the series with a 6-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday night at Funko Field. George Kirby started for Everett and allowed only one run on four hits in five...
MLBPinstripe Alley

How unlikely is a bounce-back to contention?

Actually, not nearly as unlikely as you might think. There's not much I could possibly add to the article - you should read it - but just look at that graph above. It may feel like the Yankees simply are who they are at this point, but history tells us that team record is nowhere near as good a predictor as projections, even at this point in the season. We expected the 2021 Yankees to hit - and that shouldn't change.