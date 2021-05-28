AFL 2021: Demons bounce back to bury Dogs – as it happened

Melancon earned the save Thursday against the Mets after firing a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and one walk. Melancon was coming off two straight blown saves and while he bounced back in this one, it was far from a clean outing since he still allowed two baserunners. The walks have been an issue for Melancon of late, as he has issued five free passes with no strikeouts over his last three outings. Despite the recent struggles, he still owns a 0.71 ERA with 18 saves across 20 chances.