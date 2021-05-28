Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-China securities regulator paying great attention to commodity price fluctuations

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

(Adds detail)

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) pays great attention to commodity price fluctuations and has been cracking down on irregularities in the futures market, it said on Friday, amid worry about higher prices being passed on to consumers.

“CSRC will help manage commodity prices in coordination with other government bodies,” CSRC spokeswoman Gao Li told a media briefing.

The assurance comes after commodity prices touched record highs in recent weeks raising concerns in Beijing. Regulators have repeatedly pledged tougher inspections of physical and derivatives markets, and crackdowns on speculation and hoarding.

Commodities prices have surged this year on rising demand as lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have eased and government stimulus has boosted consumer spending globally. China is the world’s top consumer for many commodities including copper, coal and iron ore.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that the government would strive to prevent rising commodity prices being passed on to consumers. (bit.ly/3bRYvjc)

China’s banking regulator has banned banks from selling commodities-linked products to retail buyers and has asked lenders to unwind their books for these products. (Reporting by Jenny Su and Shivani Singh; editing by John Stonestreet, Robert Birsel)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Commodities Prices#Csrc Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Businessq957.com

Japan manufacturers remain optimistic in June – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Business confidence levels of Japanese manufacturers and service sector firms were little changed in June from the prior month, highlighting the fragile and uneven state of the country’s coronavirus recovery, a Reuters survey showed. While manufacturers’ mood remained positive thanks to strong overseas demand, it was forecast...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China NDRC approves 5 fixed-asset investment projects worth $11.7 bln in May

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Thursday that it approved five fixed-asset investment projects worth 74.9 billion yuan ($11.7 billion) in May. The remarks were made by Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), at a regular press briefing. ($1 = 6.4225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China’s PBOC braces for weaker yuan as Fed plans tapering

(June 17): Having sought to curb the yuan’s recent rapid advances, the People’s Bank of China is now dealing with a currency sliding on the prospect of higher U.S. rates. The exchange rate fell the most in nearly three months in offshore markets Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled a faster-than-expected pace of policy tightening -- a move that saw the dollar rise. A forum backed by the Chinese central bank released a statement urging corporates to hedge against yuan volatility, right after a state-run paper said the currency could start to decline.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Power crunch in southern China easing - NDRC

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - An electricity crunch in China’s southern regions that started in mid-May is easing and is expected to improve with the coming flooding season, a National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson told a press briefing on Thursday. Guangdong province has stopped asking industrial users to reduce...
EconomyAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China flags new rules for commodity price indexes from August

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it will issue new rules on the management of price indexes for key commodities and services, a move which comes as the government steps up scrutiny of the country's commodity markets. The measures, effective from Aug. 1, will standardise how price...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China Has Curbed Commodity Price Gains, Country’s Economic Planner Says

(Yicai Global) June 17 -- China has had initial success in restraining the surge in commodity prices, with the cost of raw materials such as iron ore, steel, and copper having fallen to varying degrees after a series of measures to dampen market speculation, the country’s top economic planning agency said today.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Tech-heavy Nasdaq ignores hawkish Fed news to advance

June 17 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq jumped on Thursday, at one point approaching its lifetime intraday high set in April, as U.S. technology stocks gained on optimism around a speedy economic recovery. The performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq was in stark contrast to the S&P 500 and Dow, which slumped...
TrafficWTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.11 to $71.04 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $1.31 to $73.08 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. July natural gas was unchanged at $3.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. corporate junk-bond spread narrows, lowest since 2007

CHICAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - The yield spread between junk-rated corporate bonds and U.S. Treasuries tightened further late on Wednesday, falling to its lowest level in more than a decade as yield-hungry investors snapped up risky debt. On the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index (.MERH0A0), a commonly used benchmark...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 7-week low as Fed guidance rattles markets

(Adds dealer quote and details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar falls 0.6% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since April 28 at 1.2378 * Canadian home prices accelerate in May from the previous month * Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened for a third day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2355 to the greenback, or 80.94 U.S. cents, adding to declines on Tuesday and Wednesday. It touched its weakest level since April 28 at 1.2378. "The Canadian dollar was hammered as the prospect of two U.S. rate hikes erased the advantage the currency had benefited from when it was just the Bank of Canada forecasting rate increases," Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com, said in a note. A majority of 11 Fed officials penciled in at least two quarter-point rate increases for 2023 in a surprise move on Wednesday, boosting the U.S. dollar to a two-month high against a basket of major currencies. Previous guidance was for the first hike to come in 2024. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus. Copper prices fell to their lowest level in two months, while oil settled 1.5% lower at $71.04 a barrel. The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data showed on Thursday. Data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign investors bought a net C$9.95 billion in Canadian securities in April, led by government bonds. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year yield eased 4.8 basis points to 1.394%, erasing much of the previous day's move higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Aurora Ellis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BOJ may extend pandemic-relief scheme, keep stimulus intact

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its massive stimulus and may extend a deadline for its pandemic-relief programme on Friday, in a sign that a fragile economy and tepid inflation will keep any exit from its ultra-easy policy a long way off. The...
Industryfroggyweb.com

China says to launch crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 on June 17

JIUQUAN, China (Reuters) – China is expected to launch the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 at 9:22 a.m. Beijing time (0122 GMT) on Thursday, an official at the China Manned Space agency said on Wednesday. The astronauts flying the spacecraft will be Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, Ji Qiming, assistant...