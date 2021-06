I feel like Techland is pranking me, personally. Every time they come out with new content for 2015’s Dying Light, I write some news on it and say something like, “This might be the last piece of DLC for this game before Dying Light 2 comes out!” and every time, they prove me wrong. Now that Dying Light 2 officially has a release date, you would think that maybe the well of DLC for Dying Light 1 had run dry. Techland even release Dying Light: Platinum Edition, which contains all the DLC, but now Dying Light: Hellraid is getting its own story mode expansion. When will it end?