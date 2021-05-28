Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Moody's flags Big Oil's rising risk from climate battle

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s said on Friday that the credit risk of major oil producers has increased with recent events including Royal Dutch Shell losing a Dutch climate lawsuit this week and Exxon losing a battle with shareholders.

Chevron also lost a vote to shareholders demanding it cut emissions further.

“These actions represent a substantial shift in the landscape for oil companies, which had previously prevailed in courts, and largely fend off significant shareholder votes, on climate related matters,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s said it considered Exxon losing board members to an activist hedge fund over its energy transition strategy the most important development because it “likely presages similar results in future board elections at other U.S. oil companies.”

“The increasing potential for ever more stringent investor climate- and emissions-related investment thresholds are likely to lead to higher capital costs and diminished access to capital for oil companies that do not keep pace with investors’ expectations for transitioning to a low carbon business model.”

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Climate#Royal Dutch Shell#Chevron#Big Oil#Moody#Dutch#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryworkboat.com

One day in May and Big Oil's future — Part II

The oil and gas industry, devastated by the oil price collapse in the 1980s, needed years to recover, culminating in a wave of industry mergers at the end of the 1990s. That wave produced today’s leading oil giants. It also witnessed a decline in investor interest in energy stocks, but which stabilized in 2000. By 2003, the oil market was on the move. A decade of underinvestment restrained oil supply growth, just as China embarked on a major industrialization phase that exploded global demand growth, surprising the industry and the market. Energy stocks were hot!
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

The Role of Natural Gas in a Low-Carbon World

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. S&P Global Market Intelligence has been publishing a multipart series exploring the natural gas industry’s role and prospects in the so-called energy transition happening across the world. A mania has taken hold forcing all companies to cut so-called greenhouse gas emissions–including companies in the energy industry. (Don’t forget what they produce are hydrocarbons, so they have to cut their own use of very thing they produce.) What is the role of natural gas in a “low carbon” world? How can upstream (drilling) companies adapt and stay in business? S&P says natural gas’ “low carbon challenge” is to stay cheap and get “cleaner.” What do they mean?
Industrykitco.com

Why ESG investors are endangering the Energy Transition

So, before I get deluged with hate mail I should emphasise that I help run an ESG fund. I believe that ESG is important and that industries should be run with ESG at the forefront. The issue I have is that many ESG investors are extremely black and white with their attitude to primary industries and this is becoming a problem.
Energy Industrymadison

Bloomberg News: Big oil finds the climate has changed

Over the past month, campaigners have been celebrating moves to get the world’s biggest oil companies to address climate change. In the United States, shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corp. overruled top management to appoint new board members dedicated to accelerating the firm’s transition away from fossil fuels. At the same...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil edges higher with market tightening and virus curbs easing

Oil crept higher as industry data pointed to a substantial decline in U.S. crude stockpiles and fuel sales in India showed signs of recovering. Inventories dropped by 8.54 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the American Petroleum Institute’s data. That would take levels to the lowest in over a year if confirmed by government data due later Wednesday. Oil is also being helped higher by positive demand signals from Asia.
Energy IndustryShareCast

Tullow Oil makes positive operational progress

Tullow Oil reported positive operational progress in an update on Wednesday, with group production to the end of May averaging around 62,000 barrels of oil per day, in line with expectations. 22,504.67. 10:55 17/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,084.73. 10:55 17/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,066.80. 10:55 17/06/21. n/a. n/a. 5,365.48. 10:55 17/06/21. 0.50%
Environmentkitco.com

Britain's biggest investor drops AIG, others from some funds over climate

Legal & General Investment Management, Britain's biggest asset manager, said on Tuesday it would drop four companies from a number of its funds over their "insufficient" response to the challenge of climate change, including U.S. insurer AIG (AIG.N). The others to be divested are Chinese lender Industrial and Commercial Bank...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Equinor to spend more on renewables as oil output rises

Equinor will speed up investments in renewable energy and low carbon solutions as new oil and gas comes onstream ahead of peak production in 2026, the company said as the pressure mounts to prove it can adapt to a greener future. The majority state-owned Norwegian company said it would dedicate...
Industrytechnonu.com

Shell reconsiders its US operations due to lack of room for maneuver

Ben van Beurden has to think about things that he really wouldn’t want to think about. The CEO of Royal Dutch Shell could sell the oil extraction activities that the Anglo-Dutch oil company owns in Texas. It is the first sign of a major rethinking that has been pending since last month.