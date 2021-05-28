Casio G-Shock and Budweiser Link up for "DW 5600-BUD20"
Casio G-SHOCK and Budweiser have teamed up for a bold spin on the classic DW 5600 — a two-toned “DW 5600-BUD20.”. The watch sports Budweiser’s iconic red and white colors. “Budweiser” is stamped at the top of the watch’s face, complemented by “King of Beers” at the bottom. The word “Genuine” is laid over thin red stripes on the sides, popping out against the watch’s white rubber frame. You can also see Budweiser’s classic bow tie logo pop up when you turn on the watch’s backlight. As a final touch, the watch comes with a bright red band marked with white “Budweiser” branding. This watch is packaged in a 25-ounce tall-boy replica that’s placed in a cardboard box that resembles the look of a 12-pack.hypebeast.com