Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Casio G-Shock and Budweiser Link up for "DW 5600-BUD20"

hypebeast.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasio G-SHOCK and Budweiser have teamed up for a bold spin on the classic DW 5600 — a two-toned “DW 5600-BUD20.”. The watch sports Budweiser’s iconic red and white colors. “Budweiser” is stamped at the top of the watch’s face, complemented by “King of Beers” at the bottom. The word “Genuine” is laid over thin red stripes on the sides, popping out against the watch’s white rubber frame. You can also see Budweiser’s classic bow tie logo pop up when you turn on the watch’s backlight. As a final touch, the watch comes with a bright red band marked with white “Budweiser” branding. This watch is packaged in a 25-ounce tall-boy replica that’s placed in a cardboard box that resembles the look of a 12-pack.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G Shock#Budweiser Link#Casio G Shock#Casio G Shock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

A Tidy Octave Mod For The Casio SK-1

1985 saw the release of the Casio SK-1, a compact sampling keyboard that brought the technology to a lower price point than ever before. However, one drawback of this was that it comes stock with only a 2.5 octave keyboard. [Jonas Karlsson] wanted a little more range out of the instrument, so set about hacking in his own octave mod.
Japanablogtowatch.com

From The Casio G-Shock Transparent Pack: Value & Fun With The Clear GA700SKE-7A

Among mainstream traditional wristwatch wearers out there, you probably see G-Shock watches on more wrists than the competition. This makes sense because, for the money, it is very hard to beat the value proposition that Casio G-Shock offers. At the same time, G-Shock also produces more high-end watches in the several-hundred to several-thousand-dollar range, which can appeal to a more enthusiast audience. While the techie/modern style of Japan’s iconic G-Shock isn’t for everyone, it is right for many people. And it is perfectly embodied in the Casio G-Shock GA700SKE-7A, which is part of the brand’s “Transparent Pack” collection. It is also an analog-digital dial that combines style and functionality for a price that is just over $100.
Lifestylerevolutionwatch.com

Introducing the Casio G-SHOCK MT-G MTG-B2000PH “Blue Phoenix”

For 2021, not only has G-SHOCK updated the MT-G line with new styling, but in keeping with what is now somewhat of a tradition, they’ve also launched the Blue Phoenix to celebrate the mythical fowl which represents immortality and rebirth in Japanese culture. Mind you, this isn’t the first time that G-SHOCK has gone crazy with the plumage on a metal-cased watch. In fact, the first to sport such fancy feathers was a limited edition from the previous generation, the MTG-B1000RB “Lunar Rainbow”, which was released in 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MT-G collection. This watch stunned onlookers with its rainbow ion plated bezel treatment, which went from purple to green and back to purple, with blue end links and a veritable rainbow of hands under the sapphire crystal.
Apparelhypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Drops Two Frogman Dive Watches With Lightweight Composite Bracelets

G-SHOCK has dropped two new Frogman models as part of its Master of G collection, both secured on lightweight composite bracelets. The new pieces are both analogue GWF-A1000 models and feature stainless steel bracelets with resin centre links to save on weight. As part of G-SHOCK’s professional Master of G series, both come with a discrete extension mechanism within the clasp that allows the watches to be worn over a wet suit and can then be folded away for normal wear.
Electronicstechnootips.com

Review: Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000, G-Shock smartwatch for collectors

Review: Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000, G-Shock smartwatch for collectors. The brand consistently updates colors throughout its range and releases multiple exciting collaborations. The new GSW-H1000 smartwatch is a pure G-Shock, from the method it’s to the method it operates, and thus it’ll instantly charm to G-Shock devotees. There’s fully nothing wrong with preaching to the choir, as Casio is clearly doing here, however what if you’re a technical school fan on the lookout for a brand new smartwatch? Then here is the review of this product.
MusicRadar.com

Casio Privia PX-770 review

The Casio PX-770 is an impressive compact digital piano that offers fantastic value for money. The weighted - yet not heavy - key action is perfect for beginners, and the small size means it will fit in almost any room. Casio Privia PX-770 deals. We check over 130 million products...
Lifestyleablogtowatch.com

Hands-On: Casio G-Shock Frogman GWF-A1000XC-1A Watch With New Case Materials

For 2021, Japan’s Casio debuts a stellar new member of the long-standing Frogman family with the reference GWF-A1000 (GWF-A1000XC as tested) collection. This new G-Shock Frogman watch collection builds on a long legacy of high-tech multi-purpose diver’s watches, with a major focus this year on new case material technologies with the “XC” addition to the existing GWF-A1000 lineup. Let’s now take a closer look at the brand new G-Shock Frogman reference GWF-A1000XC-1A in mostly black with orange accents.
Lifestyleshop-eat-surf.com

Billabong Partners with Budweiser

Introducing the Billabong x Budweiser collection: when good friends and great beer combine for a summer to remember. The collection launched on June 15 and includes a range of boardshorts, T-shirts, button-down wovens, jackets, fleece and accessories. Built for iconic summer moments, the collection features Billabong team rider Eithan Osborne...
Electronicshiconsumption.com

G-SHOCK’s Slim Workout Watch Honors Its Original Iconic Design

For all of their added functionality, smartwatches are pretty polarizing devices in terms of their visual appeal. Granted, over time, they’ve become slimmer, sleeker, and generally cleaner in design. However, ultimately, there’s only so much you can do to remedy that futuristic sci-fi aesthetic. If you’ve been put off by...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at the G-SHOCK GST-B400-1A

G-SHOCK is building upon its revered metal-cased G-STEEL line of style-centric timepieces by delivering the all-new GST-B400-1A, coming through in new color variations with improved features. The upcoming slim G-STEEL editions shows off a newly-designed, thin module. This maneuvers inside the watch with fewer internal components that allows for cases just 12.9mm deep — more than one millimeter less than the previous — and power consumption over 50% less than its predecessor as well.
LifestyleMonochrome Watches

The Bold and Colourful Breguet Type XXI 3815 in Titanium (Live Pics & Price)

Breguet is mostly associated with classic, elegantly finished and decorated watches, as well as the countless innovations credited to the founder of the brand, Abraham-Louis Breguet. However, there is another sphere of influence associated with the Breguet family and its fundamental role in the world of aviation. Louis Charles Breguet, great-great-grandson of Abraham-Louis Breguet, was one of the great pioneers in the field and Breguet, the brand, established a name for itself with the Type XX aviation chronograph. Following a succession of aviation watches with an instrumental look, Breguet adds a touch of colour and sportiness to its flyback chronograph with new orange and green editions of the Breguet Type XXI 3815 in titanium.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Releasing September 9th

Billie Eilish will collaborate with Jordan Brand during 2021, which will include several models as well as apparel and accessories. After showcasing the Air Jordan 1 KO, we now have details on the upcoming Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collaboration. Although images have yet to leak, the image used...
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

First Look: Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer”

The Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer” is a new women’s exclusive colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that will be releasing during Fall 2021. Dressed in a Shimmer, Bronze Eclipse, Orange Quartz, and Metallic Silver color scheme. This Air Jordan 4 features a nubuck upper with Metallic Silver Jumpman on the tongues, translucent Wings and outsole atop a White midsole.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

This Nike Air Max 97 “First Use” Remembers Retro Trainers

Currently celebrating a half-century of use, the Nike Swoosh logo has become one of the world’s most recognizable symbols. Though it comes from humble beginnings — it was designed by a friend of a friend — and has undergone a handful of changes over the years. And in this, the 50th anniversary year, Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. But it’s not only the retro Swoosh that they’re celebrating — they’re delivering countless options in ode to their original trainers from way back when. this Air Max 97 “First Use” continues that theme, with a vintage nylon and suede build that harkens back to the earliest days of Nike.
Technologytimeandtidewatches.com

EDITOR’S PICK: The ultimate dad-watch is the Full Metal G-Shock GMW-B5000V

Editor’s note: Having kids make you think about watches differently. Not so much in the manner of potential heirloom appraisal. More that durability and scratch-resistance quickly become more urgent priorities when you’re trying to avoid copping one in the knackers from an excitable three-year who’s whirling a toy lightsaber with deadly intent. Luckily, Andrew has found the solution…
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Where to Buy the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Psychic Blue”

Despite the ridicule that adaptions of the OG typically receive, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has overcome the odds and found a niche series of fans. The deconstructed and comfort-adjusted design has appeared in more than a dozen colorways thus far, each significantly different from the last — as is this next-up Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Psychic Blue”
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Presents Its Fall 2021 Retro Collection

Jordan Brand has officially presented its retro lineup for Fall 2021. Following up on its impressive run of Spring offerings, MJ’s popular sportswear imprint has readied 14 new installments for the market, many of which are modernized variations of signature silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and more while one of is a revival from 1996 — the Air Jordan 11 Low IE.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer” For Women Draws Inspiration From Neutral Makeup Palettes

Already in the hands of select Jordan Brand athletes, the Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer” is due to land this Fall 2021 alongside many an adjacent women’s exclusive. Dressed in muted colors, the upper pays homage to the makeup palettes that proliferate neutral tones. This is evident throughout the upper, whose nubuck overlays and polished leathers brandish a light natural shade that’s expected to develop a patina over time. Elsewhere, transparent TPU wings and lace locks complement the rest of the construction, while metallic Jumpman branding alludes to the mirrors found in the aforementioned product.
Apparelhypebeast.com

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 Gets Decorated With Colorful Uppers

ASICS’ GEL-KAYANO 14 saw its a glorious revival towards the tail end of 2020 through the launch of a slightly modified model designed by Hidenori Yamashita. And after dropping in a stream of colorways, it’s now reappeared with a multi-colored motif. Whether you’re using these for actual running purposes or...