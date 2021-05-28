Casio G-Shock and Budweiser Link up for "DW 5600-BUD20"

Among mainstream traditional wristwatch wearers out there, you probably see G-Shock watches on more wrists than the competition. This makes sense because, for the money, it is very hard to beat the value proposition that Casio G-Shock offers. At the same time, G-Shock also produces more high-end watches in the several-hundred to several-thousand-dollar range, which can appeal to a more enthusiast audience. While the techie/modern style of Japan’s iconic G-Shock isn’t for everyone, it is right for many people. And it is perfectly embodied in the Casio G-Shock GA700SKE-7A, which is part of the brand’s “Transparent Pack” collection. It is also an analog-digital dial that combines style and functionality for a price that is just over $100.