Business

Rolls-Royce Unveils Its Bespoke 'Boat Tail' Coachbuild

hypebeast.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolls-Royce has just unveiled one of three bespoke Coachbuild Boat Tails. Based on the luxury automaker’s very own 1932 Boat Tail — which in turn was itself inspired by the hull of classic sailing boats — the new creation takes one a completely remade rear end with wing-like covers that open up to reveal a specially-designed trunk space full of picnic equipment and other extravagant accessories. Production of the custom vehicle required the creation of more than 1,800 unique parts and took the team a combined 20 years’ worth of manhours.

hypebeast.com
Business
Economy
Cars
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Outlines Roadmap To Ready Engines For 100% SAF By 2023

LONDON—Rolls-Royce says it will make its all of its civil aircraft engines compatible with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as part of its roadmap for decarbonizing aerospace. The approach is part of the company’s plan to make its new products net-zero carbon by 2030 and its whole business net zero... Subscription...
Carshiconsumption.com

This Striking EV Lancia Concept Is A Modern-Day Delta With Tesla Styling

As any learned auto enthusiast will know, Lancia used to be one of rallying’s most accomplished competitors, racing to fifteen total constructor’s titles using such legendary vehicles as the Fulvia Coupe, the Stratos, the 037, and the Delta. However, over the years, the Italian marque has become a mere shadow of what it once was, halting production of its thrilling driver’s cars in favor of some pretty hum-drum consumer compacts.
Carswatchtime.com

Bovet and Rolls-Royce Team Up for Bespoke, Dashboard-Mounted Timepieces

Rolls-Royce made major headlines recently with the unveiling of its latest bespoke automobile, the Boat Tail. The car is one of the most lavish vehicles in recent memory, inspired directly by the super-yachts that many Rolls Royce clients likely also own. Along with its luxurious construction, it comes with a selection of other high-end accessories, like a rapidly cooling double refrigerator and a fully automatic portable picnic set-up.
Aerospace & Defense

Rolls-Royce plans battery push to boost electric planes

Rolls-Royce will invest £80m in energy storage technology that will boost the range of electric aircraft. The jet-engine maker said its investment in energy storage systems (ESS) will create 300 jobs by the end of the decade, helping to power both fully electric and hybrid aircraft designs. The battery pack...
Carsprestigeonline.com

Rolls-Royce collaborates with BOVET 1822 to create a pair of unique timepieces

Rolls-Royce collaborates with BOVET 1822 to create a pair of unique timepieces. Called the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Timepieces, these creations are unique to both the horological and automotive worlds. The clock in a Rolls-Royce motor car frequently assumes jewel-like status, and oftentimes becomes a canvas for the owner to tell...
Motorious

1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Brougham Brewster: A True Masterpiece

We have all heard the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to.” This Brewster bodied Rolls-Royce might just be the car that created that saying. At very least this 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Brougham Brewster gives the old saying a whole lot of meaning. Many cars over the course of the past 135-years have been specially ordered. This is especially true for a certain period in time, where automakers for the most part were only commissioned for the chassis. Of course mass production automaker’s put a damper on the practice after WWII. Maybe it was not economical or maybe it had to do with demand. Who knows, it could have been a mix of the two. What is absolutely clear though, is that the old saying is 100% true and this car is a noteworthy example.
Carsconceptcarz.com

Unique Rolls-Royce motor car receives special treatment at home of Rolls-Royce

•Rolls-Royce Motor Cars carries out 100,000m* service on Rolls-Royce SRH electric car created for St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. •Used by children to drive themselves from the ward to theatre for their operations. •Paintwork and other elements restored to original condition after completing 2,000 journeys. 'Building the Rolls-Royce SRH for St...
The Day

For the first time in decades, custom coachbuilding returns to Rolls-Royce

Wouldn't it be great if you could commission a car to be built to your specification?. In a return to its heritage, Rolls-Royce announced last week that it is introducing Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, which allows customers to do just that. The first three cars built will share a common body style but vary widely in appearance and details. Each car will be a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and the clients, reflecting their taste.
Business

Rolls-Royce boss under fire for saying workforce is 'a bit too old'

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce has come under fire for remarking that its workforce is “frankly a bit too old”. Speaking at a technology conference in London, Warren East said one of the challenges he faced when he joined the jet engine maker was its older workforce. His comments were...
BMW BLOG

Special, electric Rolls-Royce SRH gets serviced in Goodwood

Back in 2017, Rolls-Royce announced the unveiling of a very special car, one of the best projects the people in Goodwood ever made. This was the Rolls-Royce SRH, a special, electric car, developed for St. Richard’s Hospital in Chichester (hence the name). It was a project the company took on, after the hospital asked for help replacing the original transport car, an old plastic Jeep. The small four-wheeled child carrier was created then, up to par with Rolls-Royce’s own standards and with a bespoke finish.
Carsgta5-mods.com

Rolls Royce Cullinan [Add-On / Replace | FiveM | LODs] 2.0

Bugatti Chiron [Add-On / Replace | FiveM | LODs | Auto Spoiler] 3.0. Discord (Pre-release | Exclusive Cars | DEV Vehicles & Assets) : Discord Invite. All ultra detailed instructions to install is in archive. -For Add-on version. --- FEATURES --- - HQ Exterior. - HQ Interior. - HQ Textures.
Top Speed

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail BOVET 1822 Gentleman's Timepiece

“Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a pure expression of its owners’ interests, influences and passions, with every detail minutely considered. We have enjoyed working with BOVET 1822 to create a pair of exquisite timepieces that also serve as Boat Tail’s dashboard clocks. In doing so we have together created historically significant items of detail, precision, and beauty. These remarkable objets d’art, unique to the first iteration of Boat Tail, represent the finest examples of the skills and values shared by our two great luxury Houses.”
Business

Rolls-Royce implements new brand architecture at its Power Systems business unit

With this new branding, Power Systems is creating clarity at the product and solution level, while at the same time underscoring its affiliation to British parent Rolls-Royce. The visible result is that all the business unit’s subsidiaries, which have hitherto had MTU in their names, will be renamed to contain the wording 'Rolls-Royce Solutions'. At product level, the 'MTU Onsite Energy' brand for distributed power supply systems will be discontinued and merged within the mtu brand.
Economy

Rolls-Royce turns to digital twins to improve jet engine efficiency

Say the name Rolls-Royce and most people think of automobiles, but the British multinational aerospace and defense company has been out of the car business since Rolls-Royce Motors was sold off in the 1970s. Today, Rolls-Royce Holdings is the second-largest maker of aircraft engines in the world, with a foot in marine propulsion and energy as well. Its engines are used in fighter jets, business jets, and more than 50% of long-haul planes.
Buying Cars

Holman Motorcars in FL Hosts Rolls-Royce Enhanced by Contemporary Artist

There’s not been an exotic model quite like this one in a dealership showroom. During an exclusive event at Holman Motorcars, hosted in partnership with Supercar Rooms Miami, renowned contemporary artist Bradley Theodore transformed a Rolls-Royce Ghost into a one-of-a-kind work of art, adding his trademark colorful flair to this iconic vehicle that the company said embodies the pinnacle of luxury.
Business

Rolls-Royce names Anita Frew as new chair

LONDON (Reuters) – Rolls-Royce said that Anita Frew would succeed Ian Davis as chair on Oct. 1 2021, making her the first woman to chair the British aero-engine company when Davis retires after nine years in the role. Frew, 63, is currently chair of science and chemicals group Croda and...
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Timepieces Took 3,000 Hours To Make

In a period of fewer than two weeks, three of the world's elite automakers have all revealed ultra-exclusive watches. Bugatti came first with its new line of smartwatches and Aston Martin followed with its own stunning timepiece. Not to be outdone, Rolls-Royce has just unveiled its own timepieces in collaboration with Swiss master watchmakers Bovet 1822.