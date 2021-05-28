Rolls-Royce Unveils Its Bespoke 'Boat Tail' Coachbuild
Rolls-Royce has just unveiled one of three bespoke Coachbuild Boat Tails. Based on the luxury automaker’s very own 1932 Boat Tail — which in turn was itself inspired by the hull of classic sailing boats — the new creation takes one a completely remade rear end with wing-like covers that open up to reveal a specially-designed trunk space full of picnic equipment and other extravagant accessories. Production of the custom vehicle required the creation of more than 1,800 unique parts and took the team a combined 20 years’ worth of manhours.hypebeast.com