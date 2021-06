YouTube on mobile has gained or at least appears to have gained a Loop video option allowing you to repeat your currently playing content for as long as you want. The “Loop” button has been on the desktop version of the video-sharing site for a long time already but has been a notable absentee for YouTube on mobile devices. According to Droidmaze, the option has been rolling out now for a few days, with the icon finding a new home in the overflow three-dot menu that is available when you are watching a video.