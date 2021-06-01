Cancel
Strike by Portugal border guards threatens to ruin summer holiday plans

By Cathy Adams
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Strikes by Portuguese immigration officers, which start on Monday, could scupper holiday plans for Britons hoping to escape to the sun.

The holiday hotspot is in high demand with UK travellers thanks to its status as the only mainstream tourism destination on the UK’s “ green list ”.

Next week, which is half term, is expected to see thousands of families from Britain fly out to the Atlantic nation.

Arrivals into Portugal need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, and take two further Covid tests upon returning to the UK– one before flying back, and one within two days of landing.

The strikes, by Portuguese border agency SEF, begin on 31 May and will last until 28 June.

Travellers through Lisbon and Faro, the main airport for the popular Algarve region, will be affected, as well as those flying into Madeira , which is administered by Portugal and also on the green list.

The Algarve tourism board urged the union to reconsider the strikes, saying it will impact the recently restarted tourism industry.

“Since the first half of June is a pivotal period, which precedes the peak of tourist demand in July and August in the region, this strike warning may tarnish the international image of the destination and negatively mark the tourist operation of the whole summer,” said António Pina, president of the Algarve Intermunicipal Community and João Fernandes, the president of Algarve Tourism.

The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) warns that Portuguese airport strikes may cause delays.

“Days and times of strikes vary according to airport location. If you are travelling during this period, check with your airline whether you will be affected and allow more time to clear border control when entering and exiting Portugal.”

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
