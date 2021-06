The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) is celebrating both its Team Canada athletes and a few local heroes in its first campaign leading up to the Tokyo games. “Glory From Anywhere” is designed to inspire Canadians to be their best. The hero video highlights the stories of athletes like basketball trailblazer Kia Nurse, who fights for equal pay for female athletes, skateboarder Annie Guglia, who founded an all-female skateboarding collective, and gymnast Ellie Black, who came back after an injury to make the Olympic team.