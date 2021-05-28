Roccat Syn Pro Air gaming headset

I’ve tested literally hundreds of headsets over the years, but there’s only one I used these days. Would it surprise you to learn that it’s made by Creative? For me, the SXFI Theater has (so far) been unbeatable. Speaking to others within the industry and friends of mine, once you’ve gotten hooked on SXFI’s holography technology, it’s difficult to leave it. The SXFI Gamer was a welcome addition to the range last year, offering similar technology to the Theater, but since it was wired, it was a little bit less expensive and offered a new gaming audio profile. However, the SXFI AIR Gaming looks to give gamers the same high-end treatment movie lovers got with the SXFI Theater. That being said, I use my Theater headset for all my calls, gaming, movies, and music alike and have done for two years now, so I will be able to say how well this new one compares confidently.