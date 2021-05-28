Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Roccat Syn Pro Air gaming headset

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are in the market for a new gaming headset you may be interested in the latest creation by the team at Roccat, in the form of the Syn Pro Air gaming headset which is now available to preorder priced at $150 and will start shipping out sometime around June 20th 2021. The headset includes immersive 3D audio wireless connectivity and internal rechargeable batteries that are capable of providing up to 24-hour is of use from a single charge. When flat the gaming headset can be recharged using the USB-C connection with fast charging taking just 15 minutes charging to provide you with up to 5 hours of battery life.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Air#Syn#Headset#Rechargeable Batteries#Roccat#3d Audio#The Syn Pro Air#Roccat#Stellar Wireless#Usb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Electronicsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Gaming Headsets and Gaming Headphones Market Revenue Strategy 2020: Sennheiser, SteelSeries, Turtle Beach, Cooler Master etc.

This report provides a detailed analysis and profound insights into the Global Gaming Headsets and Gaming Headphones Market 2020-2025, highlighting the key segments and sub-segments. The entire sales and the revenue of the global market have been studied by the industry experts. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth study of the major market trends, development patterns, and the variables which are responsible for future opportunities in the market in every segment. This carefully curated report is formulated by industry experts and professional experts, in terms of demand and supply, cost structure, barriers and challenges, product type, key market players, technology, regions and applications.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Creative SXFI AIR Gaming Review

I’ve tested literally hundreds of headsets over the years, but there’s only one I used these days. Would it surprise you to learn that it’s made by Creative? For me, the SXFI Theater has (so far) been unbeatable. Speaking to others within the industry and friends of mine, once you’ve gotten hooked on SXFI’s holography technology, it’s difficult to leave it. The SXFI Gamer was a welcome addition to the range last year, offering similar technology to the Theater, but since it was wired, it was a little bit less expensive and offered a new gaming audio profile. However, the SXFI AIR Gaming looks to give gamers the same high-end treatment movie lovers got with the SXFI Theater. That being said, I use my Theater headset for all my calls, gaming, movies, and music alike and have done for two years now, so I will be able to say how well this new one compares confidently.
Electronicsanandtech.com

AT Deals: Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Down to $113

Users looking for professional-grade gaming accessories might appreciate this offer on Logitech's G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse is part of the G Pro series which targets gamers and esports fans with hardware oriented to their needs. This mouse is usually priced at $129 but is available today at...
sknr.net

Roccat Reveals New Gaming Keyboards

Looking forward to trying them out as they look great and the unit price is appealing as well. ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the newest additions to its award-winning keyboard lineup – Magma and Pyro – are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.ROCCAT.com. The Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard’s fully illuminated top plate brilliantly showcases ROCCAT’s innovative AIMO RGB lighting technology. The Magma’s attractive $59.99 MSRP also makes it the best choice for new gamers and anyone looking to add a unique RGB experience to their desktop. Additionally, mechanical switch enthusiasts on the lookout for a new keyboard will love the Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, which is one of the most-feature packed mechanical gaming keyboards available for a $99.99 MSRP Medium’s Alex Rowe notes, “The Pyro has every feature you need in a mechanical gaming keyboard at a great price,” and Gaming Trend gave the Pyro a 90/100 review score, adding, “The ROCCAT Pyro is one of the best keyboards I’ve ever used.”
Video Gamestechaeris.com

Immerse Gaming’s AI-assisted spatial audio comes to popular headsets

While decent graphics and framerates are key to gaming, excellent spatial audio can mean the difference between life and death in FPS games, and a more immersive experience in others. While there are headsets with spatial audio built into them, they can be pricier than other options. Estimated reading time:...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best mouse for Mac and best mouse for MacBook Pro and Air

Our handy guide to the best mouse for Mac will help you to choose the ultimate mouse to use alongside your Mac or MacBook Air or Pro. Of course, Macs all come with mice included, but depending on your type – and volume – of work, you might find a better option for your needs than the one included in the Apple box (this is especially true for digital creatives).
Electronicscogconnected.com

RIG 500 Pro HX Headset Review – Easy on the Ears… And Wallet

It’s almost getting to be a cliché nowadays to say that a gaming headset offers “high-end quality at an affordable price.” I think it’s quickly becoming clear from the vast array of quality headset options out there these days that the gaming headset market has really exploded with good value products. The RIG 500 Pro HX, Nacon’s latest offering, is yet another example of a solid gaming headset solution for not a lot of coin.
BicyclesTechRadar

Pure Air Pro (2020) electric scooter review

The Pure Air Pro feels safe to drive, and for most people that’s enough. Its design is solid and it’s IP65 rated, so it’ll survive a variety of conditions, and between its suspension and various speed modes it’s easy to feel in control of the scooter. The thing does cost a little more than its competitors though, and it’s heavier than them too so it can be hard to lift when you’ve folded it up.
Cell PhonesGamespot

Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2021: Razer, Corsair, Astro, And More

With less than two weeks to go until Amazon Prime Day 2021, now's a good time to start thinking about the products you want to try to grab for less. Prime Day has traditionally been a great time to pick up a gaming headset at a steep discount. Last year, we saw great deals on Razer, Turtle Beach, Corsair, and HyperX headsets, and we'd expect to see even better discounts this year. In fact, there are some solid headset deals available at Amazon now, including discounts that beat out Prime Day prices from last year already. Make sure to check back when the sale officially kicks off on June 21, as there will undoubtedly be even more Prime Day headset deals to browse.
Video GamesGamespot

Razer Gaming Keyboards, Mice, And Headsets Are Steeply Discounted At Best Buy

PC gamers in the market for some new gear have a great opportunity to improve their setup for less this week. Best Buy's Gamer Days sale runs through June 16 and features big discounts on a bunch of different Razer PC peripherals. Select products in the sale also come with a $20 Razer Gold credit, which can be used toward the purchase of games and hardware on Razer's site. We've rounded up some of the highlights from the Gamer Days sale below, but make sure to check out Best Buy for the full slate of deals.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset

Known for numerous PC peripherals, it feels like it has only been the last few years that Corsair has been making their name known in the gaming headset space. The Void series of headsets had a bizarre angular design, but they proved to be a contender with the audio and microphone quality. Moving away from PC this time, Corsair has teamed up with Microsoft to release a gaming headset specifically designed for Xbox players in mind. The HS series has already started off a bit rocky with the HS60 being less than ideal in terms of comfort and mainly felt like a haptic gimmick, although the Bluetooth HS70 was far more appealing for its flexibility. The HS75 looks to skirt the line between the two, being less flexible in how players are able to use the headset, but at the same time has phenomenal audio and microphone quality.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Best Bluetooth headsets for Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android 2021

When it comes to playing games via Xbox Game Pass, once known as Project xCloud, you'll need the best controllers for Android gaming. There are also many titles to choose from, so be sure to check out the best Game Pass games you can play on your phone. When it comes to audio, though, finding the best Bluetooth headset that takes your gaming to the next level can be tough. These are our picks for the best around.
Technologygeekculture.co

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2021 vs. iPad Air 2020 – Things Procreate Users Need To Take Note Of

For folks who are looking to get started with digital art, the Apple experience combined with Procreate is one of the easiest ways for anyone to get started. Of course, the question is, which iPad works best, and gives the best experience? With the multitude of iPad options available, it might be enticing for most to gravitate towards the biggest and latest model – The Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, but bigger in this case is not always better.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Virtual Surround Sound Headsets

The Acer Predator Galea 350 gaming headset is an immersive piece of equipment for avid gamers looking to enjoy a robust audio experience when partaking in eSports sessions and more. The headset offers three modes to choose from including game, movie and music, which will help to optimize how the...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Fnatic React+ Gaming Headset Review

The soft and reassuring feel of a good quality pair of headphones can’t be underestimated. Like popping on your earmuffs to head out into the snow, these particular ear accoutrements are virtually a necessity to experience modern games in comfort, while bringing the audio to you with immediacy, and with a reduced chance of frostbite. No, wait. Maybe that last one is just earmuffs.